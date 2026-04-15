Joe Bonamassa Announces Sound Wave Beach Weekend for April 9-11, 2027 After Massively Successful First Year Sell Out

Includes Two Sets from Bonamassa, Plus Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Rival Sons, Los Lonely Boys, The War and Treaty and More

MIRAMAR BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a wildly successful and fully sold-out debut, Joe Bonamassa has announced the return of Sound Wave Beach Weekend for 2027, building on the momentum of its first year with an expanded lineup and a renewed focus on collaboration, community, and immersive live music experiences.Fans can sign up now at www.soundwaveweekend.com for special pre-sale access and additional event details.Set once again along the white sand beaches of Miramar Beach, Florida, Sound Wave Beach Weekend will return as Bonamassa’s signature artist-curated destination event, bringing together a wide-ranging lineup that reflects the full spectrum of modern roots music. The 2027 edition will feature two special shows from Bonamassa, alongside lively performances from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Rival Sons, Los Lonely Boys, The War and Treaty, Robert Randolph Band, The Record Company, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Bywater Call, and more.The weekend will also include artist collaborations, unique sit-ins, and one-of-a-kind moments that were a defining part of the inaugural event, along with special experiences like a welcome beach bonfire hosted by Nikki Hill.The announcement comes just days after the conclusion of Sound Wave’s first year, which saw fans from across the country gather for a three-day experience that blended live music with a relaxed, beachside setting. The event sold out immediately during pre-sale and quickly established itself as a new destination within the festival landscape, drawing praise for its intimate scale, incredible curated lineup, and emphasis on guest customer experience.Hosted in partnership with Topeka, Sound Wave Beach Weekend is designed to offer a different kind of festival experience – one that prioritizes ease, connection, and proximity. The newly renovated 6,000-capacity venue sits just steps from the beach and nearby accommodations, allowing fans to move seamlessly between daytime relaxation and nighttime performances. Each guest enjoys a reserved “cove,” with food, drinks, and merchandise delivered on demand, creating an environment where the focus stays squarely on the music.In addition, the full renovations recently made to the venue include building a lower bowl and upper lawn section that provide amazing sightlines to the stage for all guests, plus enlarged video screens, 30+ premium suites in the center of the venue, a shaded artisan village, food court and secondary stage.Guests' reviews are flooding in that their Beach Weekend experience is among the best they have ever attended. The combination of passionate hospitality and organization from the Topeka team along with the venue layout and amenities set the stage for guests to have a music experience truly like no other.“This weekend has been awesome. The music, the venue, and the people supporting the event. I would absolutely recommend.” - Denise H.“With such great music, good vibes, and thoughtful touches, this festival was an absolute win. I’d come back again in a heartbeat!” - Trisha R.“I've been to many dozens of festivals over the past 30+ years. Topeka is the best, most professional, I've ever seen do this.” – Bob O.“You guys exceeded every expectation I may have had. First class all the way! Wow, just WOW!” – Judy M.“Exceeded all expectations! BEST sound ever from all the artists.” – Dan S.“This could well be the best concert experience I have ever had. And I’ve been to many.” – Larry F.“I’ve been to many festivals and this was one of the best if not THE best. Very well organized and run. I’ll be back for sure.” - Jeff M“This was absolutely the greatest concert event I have ever experienced.” Johnny U.“Thank you for the most amazing weekend of music and joy! Can't wait to do it all again next year!!!” – Mellody H.“Live music. Made easy. Loved all of it! So perfectly done!” – Cathy S.For Bonamassa, the event represents a natural extension of his long-standing commitment to building platforms for artists and creating meaningful experiences for fans. With artists spanning Americana, Blues, Rock, Soul, Roots and Jam-adjacent worlds, the lineup reflects a shared value of incredible live performances and musical camaraderie. From the storytelling depth of Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, to the high-energy brass of Trombone Shorty, the heavy Blues Rock resurgence of Rival Sons, and the genre-blurring guitar mastery of Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and so much more, the weekend is positioned as a reconnection for artists who thrive in a live setting.ABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. A five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award nominee (4-time winner), he has achieved 30 No. 1 albums on the Billboard Blues Chart, the most in the chart’s history. With more than 50 releases spanning studio and live recordings, Bonamassa continues to push the boundaries of modern blues while honoring its roots.Beyond his work as a performer, Bonamassa is an active producer, working alongside longtime collaborator Josh Smith to develop and record projects for a wide range of artists. He is also the founder of KTBA Records and the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, which has funded hundreds of music education initiatives across the country. A dedicated curator of live experiences, Bonamassa produces and hosts sold-out music events on land and at sea, while also maintaining one of the most respected vintage guitar collections in the world. www.JBonamassa.com ABOUT TOPEKATopeka delivers immersive, U.S.-based music vacation experiences set against the backdrop of Miramar Beach, Florida. Designed around a “no lines, no stress” philosophy, Topeka Beach Weekends allow fans to enjoy live music from their own reserved spaces while staying within walking distance of beachside accommodations. With an emphasis on connection, hospitality, and seamless production, Topeka creates environments where artists and fans can engage in meaningful ways through shared musical experiences.Experience the feel of a Topeka Beach Weekend: VIDEOFor more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

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