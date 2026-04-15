TaxZerone Urges Form 1040 Filers Who Need More Time: Request a 6-Month Extension by Filing Form 4868 Today

Extension Tax Forms - TaxZerone

TaxZerone helps Form 1040 filers request a 6-month extension by e-filing Form 4868 online in minutes to avoid IRS late-filing penalties.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The deadline has arrived. Today is the final day for taxpayers to file Form 4868 , Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return. TaxZerone, a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider, is urging taxpayers to file before midnight local time to secure an automatic six-month extension, moving the Form 1040 filing deadline to October 15, 2026.As millions of Americans race to meet the tax deadline, those who are not ready to file their returns can still avoid late-filing penalties by submitting Form 4868 today. TaxZerone provides a fast, secure, and user-friendly platform that enables taxpayers to e-file their extension in just minutes.Final Day to ActForm 4868 provides an automatic extension of time to file without requiring an explanation to the IRS. However, this relief is only available if the extension request is successfully filed and accepted by the IRS.“Today marks the most critical deadline of the tax season,” said Alexia Zepeda, a TaxZerone spokesperson. “Taxpayers who need more time must act now. E-filing Form 4868 with TaxZerone takes only a few minutes and provides immediate confirmation, ensuring peace of mind and compliance with IRS requirements.”Key Facts About Form 4868✔️ Final Deadline: April 15, 2026✔️ Extension Period: 6 months✔️ New Filing Deadline: October 15, 2026✔️ Applies To: Form 1040, 1040-SR, 1040-NR, and 1040-SS✔️ Explanation Required: No✔️ Penalty Relief: Avoids the late-filing penalty when filed on timeImportant Reminder: Pay Taxes Owed TodayWhile Form 4868 extends the time to file, it does not extend the time to pay any taxes owed. Taxpayers should estimate and pay their tax liability by April 15, 2026, to minimize interest and late-payment penalties.Consequences of Missing the DeadlineFailing to file Form 4868 or submit a tax return (Form 1040) by today’s deadline may result in significant IRS penalties:▶️ Failure-to-File Penalty: Generally 5% of the unpaid tax for each month or part of a month the return is late, up to a maximum of 25% of the unpaid tax.▶️ Late Payment Penalty: If taxes remain unpaid after the deadline, the IRS may charge 0.5% of the unpaid tax per month, up to a maximum of 25% of the unpaid amount.▶️ Interest Charges: Interest may also apply to any unpaid balance until the tax is fully paid.Filing an extension today is one of the simplest and most effective ways to avoid these costly consequences.Why File Form 4868 with TaxZerone?TaxZerone’s IRS-authorized e-file platform is designed for speed, accuracy, and convenience—making it ideal for last-minute filers.Key Features & Benefits:✔️ Fast & Simple E-Filing: File Form 4868 in minutes with an intuitive interface.✔️ Mobile-Friendly Filing: Easily file from your smartphone, tablet, or desktop.✔️ Accessible Anytime, Anywhere: File from any device with no paperwork required.✔️ Instant IRS Acknowledgment: Receive confirmation as soon as your extension is accepted.✔️ Accurate Tax Estimation Tools: Helps calculate your tax liability and minimize penalties.✔️ Smart Auto Calculation: Automatically computes totals based on your inputs.✔️ Bulk Upload Support: Submit multiple extensions efficiently.✔️ Secure Data Encryption: Advanced security keeps your sensitive information protected.✔️ Mobile App Support: File your extension easily using the TaxZerone Form 4868 mobile app.Who Should File Today?Taxpayers who should consider filing Form 4868 include those who:✔️ Have not yet received all necessary tax documents (W-2s, 1099s, K-1s).✔️ Are self-employed or have multiple income sources.✔️ Need additional time to review deductions and credits.✔️ Are dealing with complex financial situations.✔️ Want to avoid rushed filings that could lead to errors.How to File Before MidnightTaxpayers can complete their extension request in three simple steps:☑️ Sign in to the TaxZerone platform.☑️ Enter basic taxpayer information and estimate any taxes owed.☑️ Transmit the form electronically and receive instant IRS acknowledgment.“Waiting until the last minute can be stressful, but there’s still time to act,” the spokesperson added. “Filing Form 4868 today ensures taxpayers remain compliant and gain the extra time needed to file accurately and confidently.”Affordable and TransparentTaxZerone offers simple and transparent pricing for Form 4868 e-filing. Taxpayers can request their extension for just $11.99, with no subscriptions, hidden fees, or monthly charges. This affordable pricing ensures individuals can secure additional time to file with confidence and peace of mind.Dedicated Support – Available Through the DeadlineTo assist last-minute filers, TaxZerone provides extended customer support until midnight (local time) on April 15, 2026, ensuring users receive timely help to successfully submit their extension request.Support Options (Available in English and Spanish):⭐ Live chat assistance⭐ Email support⭐ Phone support“On the final day of the tax season, timely assistance can make all the difference,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “Our extended support hours ensure that taxpayers can confidently file their extension before the deadline and remain compliant with IRS requirements.”Need More Time for Business or Trust Returns? File Form 7004TaxZerone simplifies the process of requesting additional time to file business and trust tax returns. By e-filing Form 7004 , eligible filers can obtain an automatic extension for the following returns:☑️ Form 1120 (U.S. Corporation Income Tax Return)☑️ Form 1041 (U.S. Income Tax Return for Estates and Trusts)This extension applies only to filing. Any taxes owed must still be paid by the original deadline to avoid penalties and interest.Your All-in-One Tax Filing SolutionBeyond Form 4868, TaxZerone provides a comprehensive suite of IRS e-file solutions for individuals and businesses, including:✔️ Extension Requests: Forms 4868, 7004, 8868, 8809, and 15397✔️ Employment Tax Forms: Form 941, Form 941-SP, Schedule R, and other 94X forms✔️ Information Returns: 1099 series, W-2, and ACA Forms (1094 & 1095)✔️ Business Tax Forms: Forms 1120-S and 1065✔️ Nonprofit Filings: 990 series, Form 5227 and California Form 199✔️ Excise Tax Filings: Forms 2290 and 8849✔️ Other Essential Forms: W-9, W-8BEN, Form 8655, and BOI ReportsThis broad support allows organizations to manage multiple filing obligations from a single secure platform.About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is a trusted IRS-authorized e-file provider offering comprehensive and secure tax filing solutions for individuals and businesses across the United States. The platform is designed to simplify tax compliance through innovation, affordability, and exceptional user experience. TaxZerone empowers taxpayers and professionals to meet filing obligations with speed, accuracy, and confidence.For more information, visit www.taxzerone.com

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