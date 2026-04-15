Todo Chido Michelada

Santa Monica Brew Works partners with Manny’s Ultimate Mixes to Launch Ready-to-Drink Todo Chido Michelada This Cinco de Mayo

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) has teamed-up with Manny’s Ultimate Mixes to debut the Todo Chido Michelada, a bold, refreshing, ready-to-drink take on the classic michelada. This limited-batch collaboration launches on Cinco de Mayo, May 5, 2026, exclusively at Santa Monica Brew Works’ Tasting Room and Beer Garden - and will be available for a limited time.

Built on the crisp foundation of SMBW’s popular Todo Chido Mexican-Style Lager, this new canned michelada blends clean malt character and bright citrus notes with Manny’s Ultimate Mixes signature savory Michelada Mix. The result is a perfectly balanced beverage that delivers zesty citrus, rich tomato depth, and a smooth, refreshing finish - all in a convenient grab-and-go format.

“Todo Chido was brewed for easygoing moments. This collaboration takes that crisp, refreshing taste we love to another level of adventurous flavor.” said Scott Francis, SMBW Co-Founder, President & CEO. “Partnering with Manny’s Ultimate Mixes allows us to create a michelada that’s authentic, bold, and incredibly drinkable.”

Manny Ferreira, founder of Manny’s Ultimate Mixes added “The opportunity for Manny’s Ultimate Mixes to partner with Santa Monica Brew Works, is a dream come true. Their delicious Todo Chido is the perfect complement to our Michelada Mix.”

The Todo Chido Michelada captures the essence of SMBW’s “Beach Brew” ethos - vibrant, laid-back, and flavor-forward. By combining SMBW’s award-winning brewing expertise with Manny’s bold, handcrafted mix, the collaboration delivers a premium, ready-to-drink michelada experience.

The official launch event will take place on May 5th at the Santa Monica Brew Works Tasting Room, located at 1920 Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica. Guests can enjoy the new release fresh from the source while celebrating Cinco de Mayo with the local community.

For more information, visit santamonicabrewworks.com and mannyultimatemixes.com.

About Santa Monica Brew Works

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only locally owned and operated craft production brewery on LA’s Westside. The brewery prides itself in upholding exacting standards and represents the values of independent brewers with creativity, inclusivity, and passion. Through devoted craftsmanship and a deep love for their coastal hometown, SMBW specializes in California-inspired beers for those who live the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle. Visit the original Tasting Room and Beer Garden at 1920 Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica. Connect with SMBW on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at santamonicabrewworks.com.

About Manny’s Ultimate Mixes

Established in 2014, Manny’s Ultimate Mixes crafts bold, flavorful non-alcoholic beverage mixes. Their Bloody Mary and Michelada are considered best in class and are designed to deliver an authentic, perfectly balanced experience. Known for its savory tomato base and bright citrus-forward profile, Manny’s makes it easy to enjoy authentic flavored mixes anytime, anywhere. Connect with Manny’s on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at mannysultimatemixes.com.

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