TokudAw Inc. Appointed Ambassador for SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TokudAw Inc., a Tokyo-based specialist in Japan corporate travel, delegation management, and high-level business support, has been appointed as an official ambassador for SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026, one of Asia’s leading global innovation conferences. The event will take place from April 27 to April 29, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight.This appointment reflects TokudAw’s growing role in supporting international business travel in Japan – particularly for organisations working through complex schedules, high-stakes meetings, and unfamiliar operating environments.Making Business Travel in Japan Work, ProperlyBusiness travel in Japan isn’t always straightforward. Tight timelines, language barriers, cultural nuance, and logistical complexity can quickly create friction – especially for overseas teams arriving for the first time.TokudAw was built to remove that friction.Rather than offering one-size-fits-all travel services, the company works as an on-the-ground partner – handling everything from executive arrivals and transport logistics to bilingual coordination and real-time problem-solving. The goal is to make sure clients can focus entirely on their business objectives, while everything else runs quietly in the background.From airport meet-and-greets to multi-day corporate itineraries, TokudAw delivers a level of precision and responsiveness that international businesses rely on when operating in Japan.A Proven Track Record Across Global EventsTokudAw has supported a wide range of international clients, including embassies, global corporations, and government delegations.The team has extensive experience managing travel and logistics for major international conferences such as FoodEx and BioJapan, as well as large-scale global events including the Tokyo Olympics. These environments demand more than just coordination – they require adaptability, discretion, and the ability to respond quickly when plans change.That same approach will now be brought to SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026.At the centre of the company is Founder and Managing Director Wanping Aw, whose work has been recognised by global media including CNBC and the BBC, as well as the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan. Her leadership continues to shape TokudAw’s focus on delivering reliable, high-level support for international business travellers.Supporting SusHi Tech Tokyo’s Global ExpansionAs an official ambassador, TokudAw will support the international promotion of SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026, while also helping ensure that overseas corporate guests arriving in Japan experience a smooth, well-coordinated visit. With tens of thousands of attendees expected, including startups, investors, and corporate leaders from around the world, the need for seamless logistics and clear communication is critical.TokudAw’s role is to help bridge that gap – ensuring that international delegates can move confidently through their schedules, navigate Japan’s systems with ease, and focus on building meaningful business connections.About SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026SusHi Tech Tokyo (Sustainable High City Tech) is a global innovation conference designed to generate sustainable new value for cities through technology, collaboration, and forward-thinking ideas.The event brings together startups, corporates, investors, and public sector leaders to explore solutions to some of the world’s most pressing urban challenges – from infrastructure and sustainability to digital transformation and mobility.Event DetailsDates: April 27–29, 2026Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, West Halls 1–4Format: Hybrid (in-person and online participation)Programme: Keynotes, panel discussions, exhibitions, pitch contests, and curated business matching opportunitiesExpected ScaleOver 60,000 participants (combined online and in-person)700+ startup exhibitors10,000+ business meetingsAmbassador RoleTokudAw’s ambassador role will run from March 27, 2026 through to the event dates. During this period, the company will contribute to promotional initiatives while supporting international attendees with logistical planning, coordination, and on-the-ground execution.This includes helping corporate guests navigate everything from arrival logistics and transport to scheduling and real-time support throughout the event.About TokudAw Inc.TokudAw Inc. specialises in Japan corporate travel, high-level delegation management, and B2B travel solutions, supporting international organisations operating in Japan.The company’s approach goes beyond traditional travel services. Instead of simply arranging transport or accommodation, TokudAw focuses on creating a fully supported experience – one where logistics, communication, and cultural understanding all work together.Core services include:Executive airport handling and first-contact logisticsPrivate transport and chauffeur services for corporate travel in JapanBilingual coordination and interpretationCorporate itinerary planning with realistic schedulingOn-the-ground support for meetings, events, and site visitsFor high-level delegations, TokudAw also provides advanced operational support, including discreet transport management, coordination with internal teams, and detailed planning to ensure every movement is efficient and secure.Turning Business Trips Into Long-Term OpportunityA major part of TokudAw’s philosophy is that business travel should lead to something more.Through carefully designed programmes and structured interactions, the company helps international visitors connect with Japan in a more meaningful way – whether that’s through regional industry exposure, curated meetings, or cultural experiences that support stronger business relationships.Rather than surface-level visits, TokudAw focuses on creating opportunities for long-term collaboration, partnership, and growth.In this way, the company acts as a bridge – connecting global organisations with Japan’s local industries, while ensuring those interactions are both commercially valuable and culturally aligned.Learn MoreFor more information about SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026: https://sushitech-startup.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ To learn more about TokudAw’s services:Japan corporate travel: https://www.japancorporatetravel.com/ Japan travel services: https://www.tokudaw.com/

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