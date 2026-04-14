EPA, DDA, Renew Pledge to First State Farming, Environmental Health with Memorandum of Understanding

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) renewed their shared goals of well-managed sustainable farms that produce food for our communities and a clean environment for everyone to enjoy through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today.

The MOU covers topics from communication and education to environmental stewardship, funding opportunities and regulatory programs. The agreement sets the goal of engaging the broader agricultural community to pursue environmental protection and regenerative practices, making clear that conservation and profitability can coexist.

“From the Brandywine to the Inland Bays, Delaware’s producers are showing that prosperity and clean water go hand in hand,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Amy Van Blarcom-Lackey. “This agreement between EPA and the Delaware Department of Agriculture accelerates producer access to resources and growing practices that build soil health, reduce costs, safeguard water quality, and support rural prosperity.”

“A healthy environment enhances the lives of all Delawareans and particularly the livelihood of the First State farming community,” said Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Don Clifton. “Strengthening the DDA’s partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency coordinates state and federal efforts to support many Delaware agriculture priorities, from water quality to conservation efforts.”

Background

The MOU outlines shared goals and activities to strengthen relations and outcomes for EPA and the Delaware Department of Agriculture:

Focusing on improving water quality, particularly in critical areas like the Chesapeake Bay.

Joint training for the agricultural community to ensure effective implementation of federal and state regulatory programs.

Increasing awareness on funding that supports conservation efforts and environmental stewardship.

Hosting roundtables and educational farm tours to promote successes, address challenges, and identify opportunities to achieve well-managed, productive farms and a clean environment.

Taking advantage of annual events such as state fairs, farm shows and technical field days to expand open discussion between EPA Region 3 and the agricultural community.

Promoting sustainable agriculture and environmental protection.

Today’s event at the DDA’s Dover headquarters included a roundtable discussion featuring state and federal agricultural and environmental leaders, including Secretary Greg Patterson from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, State Sen. Russell Huxtable, and representatives from Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer’s Office, the Delaware Farm Bureau and the Governor’s Council on Agriculture.

EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region (Region 3) serves Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and seven federally recognized Tribes. Follow EPA Region 3 on Instagram, X and Facebook.