Winterberry Group: Life Sciences Brands Shift Spending to Precision Marketing to Engage Patient & Professional Audiences

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WINTERBERRY GROUP REPORT FINDS LIFE SCIENCES BRANDS SHIFTING SPENDING, EMPHASIS TO PRECISION MARKETING IN EFFORT TO ENGAGE PROFESSIONAL AND PATIENT AUDIENCES

Pharmaceutical, biotech and med device enterprises prioritizing data-driven approach—addressing demand to deliver relevant, outcome-oriented content and experiences

More than 92 percent of U.S. life sciences marketers intend to grow their spending on precision marketing over the next two years—reflecting a new, central role for the practice that aims to apply data, technology and addressable media as pillars of targeted campaigns geared to engage both healthcare professional (HCP) and patient audiences.

That’s one of the key findings of a new white paper released today by Winterberry Group, a strategic consultancy focused on the intersecting disciplines of marketing, advertising, technology, data and analytics. A Prescription for Precision: The Data-Driven Future of Life Sciences Marketing explores the role and likely evolution of the approach, which brands are increasingly leveraging as a means of orchestrating content and experiences that are relevant, impactful and tied to positive downstream benefits for brands, HCPs and patients alike.

A Prescription for Precision explores how brands are applying precision marketing across real-world use cases and planning for its deployment given shifting media, regulatory and performance demands. Among its key findings:

• Precision marketing investment is on the rise: 93.3 percent of surveyed marketers said their organizations grew their precision marketing spending over the past two years, with 90.0 percent saying they expect to do the same over the forthcoming two years—with “demand to be more accountable/performance-oriented” most often cited as a primary driver behind the growth

• Brands are leveraging “precision” as a means of tackling a wide array of business objectives: More than half of surveyed marketers (57.5 percent) said they associate the practice with the “delivery of better audience experiences;” roughly half cited “engage small, specialty and/or hard-to-reach HCP audiences” as primary use case

• Marketers see “precision” as primary application to activate AI technology: Marketers said they see a unique dual role for AI to drive benefits in optimizing both precision marketing effectiveness (endorsed as primary aim by 37.5 of panelists) and cost-saving efficiency (29.2 percent); and

• Precision marketing to represent likely “safe harbor” approach should regulatory scrutiny intensify: Marketer panelists suggested they would meaningfully intensify their spending and focus on precision marketing in the event that future regulatory changes otherwise curtail their ability to leverage established marketing channels and tactics. When presented with various potential responses, respondents said they would most likely increase their focus on precision marketing should new regulation "ban/curtail all patient focused advertising" or "ban/curtail TV advertising."



“For years, life sciences marketers have talked of a future where they could at last capitalize on advances in data, technology and addressable digital media to drive a transformation in their commercial approach. It appears that future is now reality,” said Jonathan Margulies, managing partner at Winterberry Group. “In just a few years, precision marketing has evolved from a niche function to one that’s often a centerpiece for how brands drive awareness, deliver incremental marketing impact, engage hard-to-reach professional audiences and make relevant patient connections that help support better health outcomes.”

The findings in A Prescription for Precision were derived from a survey of more than 120 U.S. life sciences marketers and agency leaders, as well as interviews with dozens of executive-level industry thought leaders representing brands, marketing service providers and technology providers (conducted between September and December 2025).

The study was made possible through the support and generous sponsorship of DeepIntent, Relevate Health and Throtle.

A Prescription for Precision is available for free download: Download Now

About Winterberry Group

Winterberry Group is a growth consultancy specializing in the intersecting disciplines of marketing, advertising, technology, data and analytics. We collaborate with stakeholders across those ecosystems—agencies, service providers, technology developers, brands, publishers and investor groups—leveraging deep industry expertise to build actionable strategies that spur growth and drive the creation of real and lasting stakeholder value. Learn more at www.winterberrygroup.com.

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