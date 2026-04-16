PhishFlagger™ announces a breakthrough in the global fight against Caller ID fraud

PhishFlagger™ Protecting Communications

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phone-based fraud using spoofing and fake Caller ID has become a pervasive issue for individuals, companies, governments and law enforcement agencies worldwide. STIR/SHAKEN works well in modern networks, but has not solved call spoofing on a worldwide scale. PhishFlagger™ represents a breakthrough in the global fight against Caller ID fraud.PhishFlagger enhances traditional Caller ID systems by adding an innovative validation layer to the existing Caller ID rail, authenticating calls and making it significantly harder for fraudsters to misuse caller identification.As this technology spreads, it will reduce phone fraud, contributing to enhanced consumer protection and safer communication practices worldwide.How PhishFlagger Protection Works:• Caller Information: The protocol enables telecom networks to add a unique Sequence Number, the PhishCounter™ , within the existing calling line identification information, also known as Caller ID.• Validation Process: The protocol verifies if the unique Sequence Number is the next expected number in the series for the recipient.• Out-of-Order Check: If the Sequence Number is not in the expected order, the callee may notice, and the call can be flagged as potentially fraudulent.Receivers can now take steps to confirm the call's legitimacy before engaging, eliminating the risk of Caller ID fraud.As deepfake AI increases risks to Caller ID, telecoms will benefit from implementing a sequential PhishFlagger phone call numbering solution as an additional authentication layer to protect consumers and help prevent ransom attempts and other phone fraud.PhishFlagger protects communications. The creator of the method, William Pearce, holds patents related to communication, including Email, Text, Messaging and Phone Hardware. Pearce received U.S. Patent no. 12309317B2 for the PhishFlagger Caller ID method, and similar patents are now pending in over 60 countries.For more information, visit www.phishflagger.com PhishFlagger™ and PhishCounter™ are Trademarks of PhishFlagger Inc.Contact Information: Email: callerid@phishflagger.com

PhishFlagger™ Protecting Communications

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