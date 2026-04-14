Attorney General Brenna Bird Warns Iowans of Tax Day Scams

DES MOINES—As tax season comes to a close, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced tips to protect Iowans from tax and IRS scams.

“You can celebrate the end of tax season, but don’t let your guard down against scammers,” said Attorney General Bird. “They love to take advantage of Iowans any time of year, but post tax season it’s especially important to be vigilant. Only work with trusted advisors, never send money to anyone online or through a crypto ATM, and if you have questions, please contact my office.”

Common tax scams include:

Tax Preparer Fraud: Dishonest tax preparers may inflate refunds, falsify deductions, or charge excessive fees.

Phone/Imposter Scams: Scammers impersonate IRS agents and call taxpayers, threatening arrest or legal action if Iowans do not immediately pay taxes.

Email/Phishing Scams: Deceptive emails may be sent, claiming to be from the IRS or tax software companies to request personal information or direct Iowans to fake websites to steal their data.

Identity Theft: Scammers use stolen personal information to file fraudulent tax returns and claim refunds.

To protect against tax scams, Iowans should:

Research tax preparers thoroughly: Choose reputable professionals with a proven track record. Watch out for “too good to be true” promises—like preparers guaranteeing unusually large refunds or charging fees based on a percentage of the refund.

Never share personal or financial information over the phone, email, or text: The IRS makes first contact through the mail. If the IRS reaches out by phone, email, or text, it is usually a scam.

Protect yourself online: Keep computers and mobile devices secure with up-to-date antivirus software and firewalls. Also, beware of clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown sources.

Be aware of urgent or threatening language: Scammers often try to pressure people with threats of arrest or immediate payment demands--that isn’t how the IRS operates.

Verify the source: If you get an unexpected text, email, or phone call about your tax return, go directly to the official IRS website or call a verified number rather than responding to those messages.

Report suspected tax fraud or scams: Contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office, IRS, or the Federal Trade Commission to report suspected scams.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a tax or IRS scam, contact the Iowa Attorney General's office at 888-777-4590, email consumer@iowa.gov, or file a complaint at iowaattorneygeneral.gov.

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For More Information:

Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov