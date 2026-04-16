Rizzoli Universe Publishes The FIFA World Cup™ Pop-Up Book — A Celebration of Soccer in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cover of The FIFA World Cup Pop-Up Book An interior spread from The FIFA World Cup Pop-Up Book FIFA's official licensed product logo

Featuring 20 Pop-Ups, 500+ Archival Images, Rare FIFA Ephemera, and Contributions from Gianni Infantino, Arsène Wenger, Jill Ellis, Roberto Baggio, and More

This book captures not only the game itself but also the culture, atmosphere, and passion that make the World Cup the pinnacle of global sport.” — Daniel Melamud

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rizzoli Universe announces the publication of The FIFA World Cup™ Pop-Up Book, a landmark volume by award-winning author and book designer Daniel Melamud that transforms nearly a century of World Cup history into a breathtaking, three-dimensional experience. With contributions from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, legendary manager Arsène Wenger, two-time World Cup–winning coach Jill Ellis, Italian icon Roberto Baggio, and other luminaries of the global game, the book stands as the definitive collector's keepsake for football fans worldwide.

The publication arrives at a moment of unparalleled anticipation: the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico this summer, will be the largest edition of the tournament in history. The FIFA World Cup™ Pop-Up Book offers the perfect companion to the event — a richly detailed journey through every era of the competition, from its inaugural kick-off in Uruguay in 1930 to the unforgettable finals that have united billions of viewers around the globe.

An unprecedented feat of paper engineering and archival research, this collector's item is a masterwork of design and scholarship. Across its pages, twenty meticulously crafted pop-ups bring iconic stadiums — Wembley, the Azteca in Mexico City, and the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro — to life in glorious three-dimensional detail. Readers will encounter a life-sized replica of the FIFA World Cup Trophy, winners' medals, an interactive penalty shootout, celebratory fans, and the legendary players, coaches, and teams who have defined the sport's greatest stage. Four interactive wheels, nine booklets, and a commemorative poster round out a volume of extraordinary scope and ambition.

Author Daniel Melamud has assembled a wealth of soccer history, trivia, and lore alongside rarely seen ephemera and memorabilia drawn from FIFA's own archives, the FIFA Museum, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sports Illustrated, and other distinguished sources. The book features more than 500 full-color images, including vintage referee reports, original match tickets, matchday programs, personal recollections from tournament winners, replica red and yellow cards, historic newspaper and magazine headlines, and the handwritten Laws of the Game — a trove that will delight collectors and historians alike.

The FIFA World Cup™ Pop-Up Book features original contributions from an extraordinary roster of figures at the highest levels of soccer (or football outside of the US):

• Gianni Infantino — President of FIFA

• Arsène Wenger — FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development and one of the world's most successful managers

• Youri Djorkaeff — 1998 World Cup winner with France and Senior Football Advisor to FIFA

• Jill Ellis — Coach of the U.S. Women's National Team to FIFA World Cup championships in 2015 and 2019; Chief Football Officer of FIFA

• Roberto Baggio — Italian legend who represented his country in the 1990, 1994, and 1998 World Cups

• Marco Fazzone — Director of the FIFA Museum

• Simon Kuper — Financial Times writer and award-winning author of Football Against the Enemy and co-author of Soccernomics

• Jim Trecker — Executive at World Cup USA 1994, the United States Soccer Federation, and the World Cup Korea/Japan 2002

"This book captures not only the game itself but also the culture, atmosphere, and passion that make the World Cup the pinnacle of global sport," said Melamud. "It is a keepsake that brings the joy of the game into your hands, ready to unfold again and again."

About the Author

Daniel Melamud is an award-winning author, editor, and book designer whose work has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Guardian. He is the author of This Is Football; This Is Cricket (Wisden Book of the Year and Telegraph Sports Book Awards Illustrated Book of the Year); and Pulisic (Foreword Reviews' Book of the Year award winner and shortlisted in the Sunday Times Sports Book Awards).

Credit line for the book must read: © FIFA WORLD CUP™ POP-UP BOOK by Daniel Melamud, Rizzoli Universe, 2026. No images may be used—in print or digitally—without written consent from the publisher and are available on a case-by-case basis. Cover image Courtesy Rizzoli Universe.

© FIFA, FIFA’S OFFICIAL LICENSED PRODUCT LOGOS, AND ALL BRAND ELEMENTS, DESIGNS AND TRADE NAMES OF FIFA AND FAFAE TOURNAMENTS, EVENTS AND PRODUCTS ARE COPYRIGHTS AND / OR TRADEMARKS OF FIFA.

FIFA WORLD CUP™ POP-UP BOOK

By Daniel Melamud

Contributions by Gianni Infantino, Arsène Wenger, Youri Djorkaeff, Roberto Baggio, Jill Ellis, Marco Fazzone, Simon Kuper, and Jim Trecker

Rizzoli Universe / ISBN: 9780789346650 / Pop-Up Book / 12 Pages / 11” x 11”

PRICE: $50.00 US / $50.00 CAN

www.rizzoliusa.com

Rizzoli New York has been publishing exquisite, illustrated books since 1974 and is a leader in the fashion, interior design, culinary, art, architecture, and photography fields. The Universe imprint—rebranded as Rizzoli Universe—was added in 1990, marking Rizzoli’s entrée into the pop-culture worlds of humor, beauty, sports, performing arts, and gay and alternative lifestyles, as well as a highly successful calendar program. Rizzoli produces its museum and exhibitions publishing under our imprint Rizzoli Electa, in collaboration with leading Italian book publisher and sister company Mondadori Electa. Our corporate entity Rizzoli International Publications also distributes books from Flammarion, Batsford/Pitkin, Smith Street Books, Gagosian, and Aquavella Galleries. In addition to our publishing house, the company maintains the Rizzoli Bookstore—widely considered one of the foremost independent booksellers in America—which specializes in literature, photography, architecture, interior design, culinary, and the fine and applied arts.

Announcing The FIFA World Cup Pop-Up Book

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