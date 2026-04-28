Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi, and Igor Pogany's AI Advantage Bootcamp Draws Students From 100+ Countries

AI Advantage Bootcamp 2026 - Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

Combined enrollment across the 2025 and 2026 cohorts positions the AI Advantage Bootcamp community to reach its goal of buying back 6 million hours this year.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 AI Advantage Bootcamp with Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi , and Head of AI Education Igor Pogany has reached thousands of enrolled students from more than 100 countries, making it one of the largest AI training programs created to date. Combined with the 2025 cohort, the AI Advantage community is now on pace to achieve its goal of buying back 6 million hours this year.The program continues to receive strong reviews. Across both cohorts, the AI Advantage Bootcamp maintains a near-perfect satisfaction rating, with verified students consistently rating the experience 5 out of 5 stars.AI Advantage Bootcamp Results Across Two CohortsThe 2025 cohort established a benchmark that the 2026 class is already tracking to meet:70% of participants reported reclaiming 15 or more hours per week. Average AI confidence scores jumped from 4.1 out of 10 to 8.1 out of 10. 99% reported measurable AI progress within 30 days. The program recorded the lowest refund rate of any educational offering Robbins and Graziosi have produced in their combined 76 years.What Participants Are Reporting Reviews from both cohorts highlight consistent themes. Participants describe moving from feeling overwhelmed by AI to using it as a daily tool for decision-making, content creation, and business operations. Several students reported saving approximately two hours per day on tasks that previously required manual effort, while others credited the program with giving them clarity, structure, and strategic direction they had not found through self-directed learning."We set out to build a program that didn't just teach AI, but made it stick," said Graziosi. "When I read the reviews and see the results, it's clear that's what happened. This community is proof that AI isn't about replacing people. It's about amplifying what makes them great."The 6 Million Hour GoalAt the center of the AI Advantage initiative is a mission that extends beyond any single program: helping this community buy back 6 million hours in 2026. That translates to 15 or more hours per week, per person, redirected toward business growth, relationships, creativity, and personal priorities. With thousands of students now enrolled across both cohorts, the community is on track to reach that milestone.Program DetailsThe AI Advantage Bootcamp is a 6-week guided program priced at $995 or three payments of $380. It includes six live weekly workshops, three free months in the AI Advantage Club, the Delegation Blueprint with 37 ready-to-use AI tasks, templates, prompt libraries, and full replays of every session. A 15-hour guarantee backs the program: participants who complete the work and do not reclaim at least 15 hours per week are eligible for a full refund.Training began May 1, 2026, with live workshops running weekly through June 9.Learn More About The AI Advantage Bootcamp Here: https://jointhebootcamp.com/ About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and the world’s leading life and business strategist. Over the past four decades, he has empowered more than 50 million people across 100+ countries through live events, coaching, and digital programs. Robbins is also a partner in over 100 privately held companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and investor known for his mission to help people achieve time and financial freedom. He has founded and scaled more than 14 companies that have generated over $1 billion in revenue, and his work has empowered millions through training, events, and digital education programs.

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