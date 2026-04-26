2026 AI Advantage Bootcamp Draws Thousands of Enrollments in First 48 Hours Following Strong Student Reviews

AI Advantage Bootcamp 2026 - Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

Enrollment for the expanded 6-week AI Advantage Bootcamp opened this week, with early sign-ups driven largely by word-of-mouth from the 2025 participant cohort.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enrollment for the 2026 AI Advantage Bootcamp, the AI training program led by Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi, and Head of AI Education Igor Pogany, drew thousands of sign-ups in the first 48 hours after registration opened. A significant portion of early enrollment has been driven by returning students and referrals from the 2025 cohort.The 2025 program produced strong participant outcomes. 70% of students reported reclaiming 15 or more hours per week after applying what they learned.AI confidence scores among participants rose from an average of 4.1 to 8.1 out of 10, and 99% reported measurable progress within 30 days. The program recorded the lowest refund rate of any educational offering Robbins and Graziosi have produced in their combined 76 years.2025 Alumni Reviews Driving Word-of-MouthReviews from the 2025 cohort have played a central role in this year's early enrollment numbers. Participant Debbie West described the program as the best investment she had made, citing the time it saved her each week. David Harris reported saving roughly two hours per day and said the experience changed how he approaches his work entirely. Several other alumni noted that the program helped them move from feeling overwhelmed by AI to integrating it into their daily operations with confidence."The people who joined last year are some of our biggest advocates now," said Graziosi. "Their reviews and their results speak for themselves."What's Changed for 2026 The 2026 edition has been expanded from four weeks to six full weeks of live, guided training. The program is built around the "Clone Builder System," a framework where participants create a personalized AI partner trained on their voice, goals, and decision-making style in the first session, then progressively develop it across the remaining five weeks.Igor Pogany, who served as lead AI instructor for the 2025 cohort, returns as Head of AI Education and will deliver each session live alongside Robbins and Graziosi. The six weekly workshops cover building, training, accelerating, amplifying, automating, and scaling AI systems for both business and personal use.The program is priced at $995 or three payments of $380 and includes three free months in the AI Advantage Club, the Delegation Blueprint with 37 ready-to-use AI tasks, templates, prompt libraries, and full replays of every session. A 15-hour guarantee backs the program: participants who complete the work and do not reclaim at least 15 hours per week are eligible for a full refund.Enrollment DetailsTraining begins May 1, 2026, with weekly live workshops running through June 9.Learn More About The AI Advantage Bootcamp Here: https://jointhebootcamp.com/ About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and the world’s leading life and business strategist. He has empowered more than 50 million people across 100+ countries through live events, coaching, and digital programs.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and investor. He has founded and scaled more than 14 companies that have generated over $1 billion in revenue.

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