AI Advantage Bootcamp Reviews Show 70% of Students Reclaimed 15+ Hours Per Week in Recent Study

AI Advantage Bootcamp 2026 - Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

Survey data from the AI Advantage Bootcamp reveals significant gains in productivity and AI confidence among participants across multiple industries.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a year of participant reviews and outcome data from its inaugural cohort, the AI Advantage Bootcamp led by Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi , and AI educator Igor Pogany is preparing for its 2026 return on May 1.The 2025 program drew attention for its hands-on format and the consistency of student reviews, with a majority of participants reporting significant time savings after applying what they learned. According to participant surveys, 70% of students reclaimed 15 or more hours per week, AI confidence scores rose from an average of 4.1 to 8.1 out of 10, and 99% reported measurable progress within the first 30 days. The program also recorded the lowest refund rate of any educational program Robbins and Graziosi have produced in their combined 76 years.What Students Are SayingReviews from 2025 participants span a range of industries and experience levels, from entrepreneurs and coaches to small business owners and creatives. Common themes include moving from feeling overwhelmed by AI to using it daily, building personalized AI systems trained on individual voice and workflow, and saving hours on tasks like document drafting, research, and client communication.Participant Debbie West called the program the best money she'd ever spent, citing the time it saved her each week. David Harris reported saving about two hours per day and described the experience as something that changed how he thinks and works. Teresa Nascimento, who previously felt overwhelmed by AI, said the program gave her confidence and felt like having a full team behind her. Austine Abolusoro described his breakthrough as building a personalized AI clone that functions as a strategic co-pilot rather than a generic chatbot.What's New in 2026 The 2026 AI Advantage Bootcamp has been expanded from four weeks to six full weeks of live, guided training. The program is built around the "Clone Builder System," a step-by-step framework where participants create a personalized AI partner trained on their voice, goals, workflows, and decision-making style.Igor Pogany returns as Head of AI Education and will deliver the training live alongside Robbins and Graziosi. The six weekly workshops walk participants through a progressive system: building their AI Clone in the first session, then training it on their voice, teaching it how they think, creating alongside it daily, automating tasks, and scaling it across every area of business and life."We kept the guarantee after our last bootcamp and barely anyone used it," said Graziosi. "Because the system works. When you look at the reviews from last year's students, the results speak for themselves."Program DetailsThe AI Advantage Bootcamp is priced at $995 or three payments of $380. The program includes three free months in the AI Advantage Club, the Delegation Blueprint with 37 ready-to-use AI tasks, plug-and-play templates, prompt libraries, and full replays of every session. A 15-hour guarantee backs the program: participants who complete the work and don't reclaim at least 15 hours per week are eligible for a full refund.Enrollment Now OpenTraining begins May 1, 2026, with weekly live workshops running through June 9. Enrollment is open now but seats are limited to ensure a hands-on experience for every participant.The 2026 AI Advantage Bootcamp begins May 1, 2026, with live workshops running weekly through June 9.Learn More About The AI Advantage Bootcamp Here: https://jointhebootcamp.com/ About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and the world’s leading life and business strategist. Over the past four decades, he has empowered more than 50 million people across 100+ countries through live events, coaching, and digital programs.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and investor known for his mission to help people achieve time and financial freedom. He has founded and scaled more than 14 companies that have generated over $1 billion in revenue.

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