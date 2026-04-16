Naperville Managed IT Services Company, LeadingIT, Earns Bell Seal Silver Tier for Workplace Mental Health

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managed IT services and cybersecurity provider LeadingIT (1755 Park St Suite 200, Naperville, IL 60563, (815) 308-2095) announced that it has earned the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health at the Silver tier for the second consecutive year. The award, presented by Mental Health America, is the nation’s leading recognition for U.S. employers committed to building and sustaining mentally healthy workplaces.The Bell Seal certification evaluates organizations across four core areas: workplace culture, benefits, compliance, and wellness programs. LeadingIT advanced from the Bronze tier last year to Silver this year, reflecting deliberate internal investment in mental health resources, team support structures, and organizational culture. LeadingIT leadership credited the progression to a year of focused effort to build systems that prioritize the wellbeing of every person on the team. LeadingIT’s Naperville office , a managed service provider delivering managed IT services, cybersecurity, IT help desk support, and cloud solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across DuPage County and the western suburbs, has made workplace culture a strategic priority alongside its client commitments. The team that serves as a trusted technology partner for Naperville-area businesses is the same team that benefits from this investment in culture, and leadership believes that connection is not incidental.“Moving from Bronze to Silver with the Bell Seal this year is such an exciting step forward for us. I’m grateful to be part of a company where mental health is something we talk about openly and prioritize intentionally. We’re not just saying it matters, we’re building systems and support that reflect it for our team as whole people. Mallory, our HR Manager, deserves a huge thank you for the work she’s put into this and for constantly challenging us to keep growing in this space.” — Laura Piekos, LeadingITThe Bell Seal designation places LeadingIT among a select group of employers nationally that have demonstrated measurable commitment to employee mental health. The recognition carries particular significance for a growing IT MSP, where the demands of IT support, IT outsourcing, and around-the-clock client service can place real pressure on technical teams. LeadingIT’s leadership views the Silver tier certification as both a milestone and a commitment, with a clear path toward Gold and ultimately Platinum in the years ahead. Illinois businesses evaluating managed IT services partners and technology professionals considering their next opportunity can both find what they need at LeadingIT’s Naperville office.Naperville-area businesses seeking managed IT services and cybersecurity support, and technology professionals looking to join a company where mental health is taken seriously, can learn more at LeadingIT or explore open IT positions on the company’s careers page.About LeadingITLeadingIT is a managed IT services and cybersecurity firm serving businesses throughout Naperville, IL and the surrounding Chicagoland area including Aurora, Lisle, Wheaton, Downers Grove, and communities across DuPage and Will counties. Located at 1755 Park St Suite 200, Naperville, IL 60563, LeadingIT specializes in proactive IT management, network security, cloud solutions, IT help desk support, and compliance-focused cybersecurity services for small and mid-sized businesses.For inquiries, call (815) 308-2095 or visit www.goleadingit.com

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