Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi's AI Advantage Bootcamp Returns in 2026 With Expanded 6-Week Format and 5-Star Reviews

AI Advantage Bootcamp 2026 - Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

After thousands of 5-star reviews & a staggering success rate, the AI Advantage Bootcamp is back with a bigger format & a bold goal to reclaim 6 million hours.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After earning thousands of 5-star reviews and helping participants reclaim over 15 hours per week, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have announced the return of the AI Advantage Bootcamp which has been expanded to a 6-week guided experience launching May 1, 2026.The 2025 AI Advantage Bootcamp became one of the most talked-about AI training programs in the world, with students consistently leaving 5-star reviews praising the program’s hands-on approach and real-world results.Now the 2026 edition builds on that foundation with a more comprehensive format, an upgraded curriculum, and a bold new goal: helping this community buy back 6 million hours this year.What’s New in 2026? The 2026 AI Advantage Bootcamp has been expanded from four weeks to six full weeks of live, guided training. The program is built around the “Clone Builder System”. A step-by-step framework where participants create a personalized AI partner trained on their voice, goals, workflows, and decision-making style.This year, Tony and Dean have partnered yet again with Igor Pogany, one of the world’s leading AI educators, to deliver the training LIVE. Together, they bring decades of combined experience in business transformation and cutting-edge AI education.The six weekly workshops walk participants through a progressive system: building their AI Clone in the very first session, then training it on their voice, teaching it how they think, creating alongside it daily, automating tasks, and finally scaling it across every area of business and life.Why the AI Advantage Bootcamp Is Worth Every Dollar: At $995 (or 3 payments of $380), the AI Advantage Bootcamp is designed to deliver a return on investment within the first week. The program’s 15-hour guarantee reflects the confidence Robbins and Graziosi have in the system: if participants show up, do the work, and don’t reclaim at least 15 hours per week, they get a full refund.“We kept the guarantee after our last bootcamp and barely anyone used it,” said Graziosi. “Because the system works. When you look at the reviews from last year’s students, the results speak for themselves.”The AI Advantage Bootcamp also includes three free months in the AI Advantage Club (featuring monthly live expert sessions and a private community), the Delegation Blueprint with 37 ready-to-use AI tasks, plug-and-play templates, prompt libraries, and full replays of every session.Enrollment Now Open:Training begins May 1, 2026, with weekly live workshops running through June 9. Enrollment is open now but seats are limited to ensure a hands-on, high-touch experience for every participant.Learn More About The AI Advantage Bootcamp Here: https://jointhebootcamp.com/ About Tony Robbins:Tony Robbins is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and the world’s leading life and business strategist. Over the past four decades, he has empowered more than 50 million people across 100+ countries through live events, coaching, and digital programs. Robbins is also a partner in over 100 privately held companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.About Dean Graziosi:Dean Graziosi is a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and investor known for his mission to help people achieve time and financial freedom. He has founded and scaled more than 14 companies that have generated over $1 billion in revenue, and his work has empowered millions through training, events, and digital education programs.

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