A Fractured I.T. Examines the Human Cost of Artificial Intelligence in Corporate America

A Fractured I.T. by Mr Maurice C Johnson III

Mr. Maurice C. Johnson III delivers a gripping and timely account of disruption, resilience, and the real-world consequences of rapid AI adoption.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his powerful new book, A Fractured I.T., author Maurice C. Johnson III offers a deeply personal and eye-opening exploration of how artificial intelligence is transforming the modern workforce. Drawing from over two decades of experience as a software engineer, Johnson presents a candid narrative that captures the uncertainty, disruption, and human toll behind today’s accelerating wave of technological change.

Blending memoir with industry analysis, A Fractured I.T. provides readers with an unfiltered look into the inner workings of corporate decision-making during a time of rapid AI integration. Johnson recounts his own experience of professional displacement after raising concerns about unchecked innovation, while also examining broader systemic issues such as automated hiring systems, algorithm-driven management, and the growing disconnect between human workers and machine-led processes. The book introduces critical concepts such as the so-called productivity wave and questions whether it represents progress or peril.

The inspiration for the book stems from Johnson’s firsthand encounter with the shifting dynamics of the technology sector. Faced with unexpected career upheaval, he was compelled to document not only his personal journey but also the wider implications for professionals across industries. His narrative reflects both frustration and insight, offering a grounded perspective on how technological enthusiasm can sometimes overshadow ethical responsibility and long-term consequences.

This work speaks to a wide audience that extends far beyond the technology field. From recent graduates entering an increasingly automated job market to seasoned professionals grappling with career uncertainty, readers will find relevance in Johnson’s reflections. The book also serves as a call to action for business leaders, policymakers, and innovators to consider the human dimension of technological advancement and to pursue more balanced and thoughtful approaches to integration.

Maurice C. Johnson III brings authority and authenticity to the subject through his 24-year career in software engineering. His voice is both analytical and deeply human, combining technical knowledge with lived experience. His ability to translate complex industry trends into relatable insights makes A Fractured I.T. a compelling and accessible read for anyone concerned about the future of work.

With urgency and clarity, A Fractured I.T. challenges readers to rethink the trajectory of artificial intelligence and its impact on society. It stands as both a cautionary tale and a message of resilience in an era defined by rapid change.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0iDDPvJr

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