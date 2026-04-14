AV8 Realty Launches HangarMax at Sun 'n Fun 2026, Giving Pilots a 3D Tool to Plan, Compare, and Buy Aviation Real Estate

HangarMAX HangarMAX overhead view. Av8 Realty logo

New consumer platform puts aircraft models and satellite imagery of every U.S. GA airport in pilots' hands before they sign a lease or purchase a hangar.

HangarMax eliminates the guesswork. You can test-fit your Baron, your truck, and your workbench in a specific hangar before you ever schedule a showing.” — Melanie Riddick

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AV8 Realty , the leading aviation real estate platform connecting pilots with airpark homes, hangars, and fly-in communities nationwide, today announced the official launch of HangarMax at the 2026 Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida. Available now at hangarmax.com, HangarMax is a browser-based 3D hangar space planner built for general aviation pilots, aviation property buyers, and real estate agents who specialize in hangar and airpark listings.HangarMax is the consumer counterpart to PlaneMAX (av8realty.com/planemax), AV8 Realty's enterprise-grade 3D aircraft planning platform used by FBOs and commercial hangar operators to optimize ramp and facility layouts. HangarMax brings that same 3D planning capability directly to individual pilots, airpark homebuyers, and aviation real estate professionals -- no CAD skills, no downloads, and no sign-up required to get started.Answer the Question Every Pilot Asks Before SigningThe platform is built around one question pilots ask at every hangar showing: Will it fit? With HangarMax, buyers can drop their specific aircraft into a 3D layout of an actual hangar, positioned on real satellite imagery of the airport, before ever making a drive out to the property. The catalog includes hundreds of general aviation aircraft models with manufacturer dimensions, along with trucks, boats, RVs, ATVs, workbenches, and tool cabinets -- everything that realistically shares hangar space with an aircraft."Finding the right hangar or airpark home is one of the biggest decisions a pilot makes," said Melanie Riddick, Broker and Owner of AV8 Realty. "HangarMax eliminates the guesswork. You can test-fit your Baron, your truck, and your workbench in a specific hangar before you ever schedule a showing. That's a game-changer for aviation real estate buyers and the agents who serve them."Built for Every Stage of the Aviation Real Estate JourneyHangarMax supports pilots and aviation property professionals at multiple points in the buying, leasing, and selling process:Hangar shoppers can compare multiple aviation properties side by side using real dimensions and satellite ground imagery, saving hours of site visitsAirpark homeowners can digitally reorganize their hangar before physically moving aircraft or equipmentPilots upgrading aircraft can drop candidate planes into their current hangar layout to determine whether they need a larger space before committing to a purchaseAviation real estate agents and brokers can embed shareable HangarMax links directly in hangar and airpark home listings, giving remote buyers an interactive tool to test-fit their aircraft before the first showingHangar builders and developers can compare footprint options and share layouts with contractors to communicate design requirements preciselyVisit AV8 Realty at Sun 'n Fun 2026AV8 Realty will be exhibiting at Booth 006 throughout Sun 'n Fun 2026, April 14-19 at Lakeland Linder Regional Airport in Lakeland, Florida. Attendees can get a live demonstration of HangarMax at the booth, browse more than 360 active aviation property listings available on av8realty.com, and speak directly with the team about hangar listings, airpark communities, and aviation real estate buying and selling strategies.AV8 Realty is also hosting two educational forums during the event: "Where to Park My Plane? A Modern Guide to Aviation Real Estate" on April 14 and April 15, both from 10:00 to 10:55 a.m. at CFAA-15. The forums cover strategies for finding, leasing, buying, and selling aviation properties, and are open to all Sun 'n Fun attendees.About AV8 RealtyAV8 Realty is a Florida-based aviation real estate brokerage and technology platform dedicated to connecting pilots, aircraft owners, investors, and developers with airpark homes, private hangars, fly-in communities, and airport properties across the United States. With more than 360 aviation properties listed nationwide, AV8 Realty combines specialized aviation real estate expertise with AI-driven tools including FBO LeaseMAX, PlaneMAX, and HangarMax to serve buyers, sellers, agents, and FBO operators. Founded by Melanie Riddick, Broker/Owner and licensed Florida real estate professional (License #BK3254639). Explore current listings and learn more at av8realty.com.About HangarMaxHangarMax is a 3D hangar space planning platform for general aviation pilots, airpark homebuyers, and aviation real estate professionals. Built on real satellite imagery of U.S. GA airports and a catalog of hundreds of aircraft models, HangarMax lets users plan, compare, and share hangar layouts digitally before committing to a lease or purchase. HangarMax is an AV8 Realty product. Try it free at hangarmax.com.

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