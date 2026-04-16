Starlink Earns Biggest Rating Increase Among ISPs Re-Reviewed by Find Cheap Broadband in the UK & USA

Score rises from 6.8/10 in August 2025 to 7.9/10 in April 2026 as lower entry pricing, clearer plans and broader appeal transform Starlink’s value proposition

HALIFAX, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Find Cheap Broadband has awarded Starlink the biggest rating increase of any ISP it has re-reviewed, lifting the provider’s overall score from 6.8/10 in August 2025 to 7.9/10 in its updated April 2026 review. Starlink’s 1.1-point rise from 6.8/10 to 7.9/10 is the largest score increase Find Cheap Broadband has recorded among the ISPs it has re-reviewed across its UK and US coverage to date.The higher score reflects what Find Cheap Broadband describes as a major change in Starlink’s consumer proposition. In its earlier review, Starlink was still best understood as a premium service mainly suited to rural households and users with limited alternatives. In the latest review, Find Cheap Broadband says Starlink has become a far more realistic broadband option for homes that still cannot get decent fibre or dependable mobile broadband, thanks to a lower barrier to entry, clearer plan separation and a more mainstream overall offer. The updated review explicitly ties the upgrade to lower or removed upfront kit costs in select markets, address-based promotional pricing, and a clearer split between Residential and Roam plans, arguing that Starlink is “no longer just a rural last resort” and is now “a serious alternative” in the right circumstances.A key reason for the increase is that Starlink is no longer asking every customer to make the same expensive leap upfront. In the UK, Starlink is currently advertising service starting at £25 per month (discounted from £35 for 6 months) until the 30th of April 2026 in select areas, with no upfront hardware cost. In the US, Starlink’s official Residential page is currently advertising service starting at $35 per month (discounted from $50 for 6 months) until 30th of April 2026 in select areas, with no upfront hardware cost. Find Cheap Broadband says that shift matters because it changes how consumers evaluate Starlink: it now looks less like a high-cost specialist satellite product and more like a genuine broadband option for households that have been underserved by traditional providers.The updated Starlink review also points to Starlink’s clearer product structure as a major factor behind the revised score. Rather than presenting a single broad consumer proposition, Starlink now makes a much clearer distinction between Residential service for fixed-home use and Roam plans for travel. Find Cheap Broadband says that sharper positioning improves transparency, makes the service easier to compare with conventional ISPs, and gives consumers a much better sense of whether Starlink is actually suitable for how they live and use the internet.Hasnaat Mahmood, CEO of Find Cheap Broadband, said:“Before, Starlink was mostly something people looked at when they lived in rural areas and had very few other options. Now it is a genuine broadband contender for households stuck with poor fixed-line choices. It is still not perfect, and we would still say fibre is better where fibre is available, but Starlink is far more competitive than it was in our August 2025 review.”Find Cheap Broadband says the score rise was not driven by one isolated improvement, but by a broader change in value. The service is now easier to try, easier to understand and easier to justify for a wider group of households. That combination of lower entry cost, clearer plan structure and broader relevance is what ultimately pushed Starlink higher in the rankings. According to the site, this is the clearest reason Starlink recorded the biggest score increase of any provider it has re-reviewed so far.Real-world performance also helped support the higher rating. In Find Cheap Broadband’s testing on the Residential 200 plan in a semi-rural UK location, download speeds typically sat between 160 and 190 Mbps, while uploads averaged between 20 and 30 Mbps. The review says that level of stability feels much more mature than the patchier experience associated with earlier generations of Starlink service.At the same time, Find Cheap Broadband says the higher score should not be mistaken for a claim that Starlink is now the best option for every home. The provider still has weaknesses. Customer support remains limited, roaming performance can be deprioritised in busy areas, and pricing can still vary significantly depending on address and market. Fibre remains the stronger option where available, while 5G home broadband services such as Three Home Broadband in the UK and T-Mobile 5G Home Internet in the USA may still be a cheaper or simpler fit for some households. But in areas where traditional broadband remains poor, Starlink now looks substantially more competitive than it did in 2025.Mahmood added:“What changed most is not just the technology, but the proposition. Once Starlink becomes easier to access, easier to compare and more relevant beyond rural edge cases, it deserves to be judged differently. It still comes with trade-offs, but it now makes sense for far more people than it did before.”The full updated April 2026 Starlink review is available on Find Cheap Broadband.About Find Cheap BroadbandFind Cheap Broadband reviews broadband providers, compares home internet services, and helps consumers understand pricing, speed, reliability, support and overall value across the UK and beyond.

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