HOA Start Announces Partnership with CityBooks to Deliver Integrated HOA Accounting & Bookkeeping Services

HOA Start Logo: HOA Management Software

New partnership enhances HOA financial management with expert bookkeeping, accurate reporting, and seamless software integration

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOA Start, a leading provider of HOA management software, today announced a strategic partnership with CityBooks, a specialized accounting firm serving homeowners associations (HOAs). This collaboration introduces professional accounting and bookkeeping services directly within the HOA Start platform, giving HOA boards greater financial visibility, accuracy, and peace of mind.Self-managed HOAs face increasing complexity in maintaining accurate financial records, managing payments, and ensuring transparency with homeowners. Many associations struggle with outdated systems, volunteer turnover, and inconsistent bookkeeping practices—leading to inefficiencies and potential financial risk.Through this partnership, HOA Start customers now have access to expert HOA accounting services fully integrated with their existing management tools, including website management, communications, event coordination, and document storage.Delivering Specialized HOA Financial Expertise“HOA Start and CityBooks have each built strong reputations by focusing on what they do best,” said James Bradley, Co-founder of CityBooks. “By combining our expertise, we’re providing associations with a unified solution that supports long-term financial health and operational efficiency.”The service offers reliable, timely bookkeeping tailored specifically for HOAs. Whether an association’s financials are fully up to date or require cleanup, CityBooks provides hands-on support to ensure accurate records and compliance—freeing board members, treasurers, and property managers to focus on their communities.Key Benefits for HOA Boards and Communities· Accurate, consistent financial reporting· Reduced administrative burden for board members· Confidence in your association’s financial health· More time to focus on your community—not the booksA Fully Integrated HOA Management Solution“HOA Start customers have consistently asked for better financial and bookkeeping solutions,” said Clayton Thompson, CEO of HOA Start. “Partnering with a premier provider like CityBooks allows us to deliver the professionalism and expertise our customers need. Together, we now offer a true end-to-end HOA management platform.” Proven Success Through Pilot ProgramPrior to launch, HOA Start and CityBooks conducted a pilot program with existing customers. Early results demonstrate meaningful time savings, cost efficiency, and improved financial organization.“HOA Start Bookkeeping has been an absolute pleasure to work with,” said Tyra Watts of LaPlace HOA. “The service is affordable, highly professional, and incredibly reliable. Our bookkeeper is engaged, personable, and truly invested in helping us stay organized and confident in our financials. The value is outstanding.”Upcoming Webinar: HOA Financials Best PracticesWith the announcement of their partnership, HOA Start and CityBooks will be hosting a webinar on April 22nd at 1:00 PM EDT. The webinar will provide practical foundations that HOA Boards need to know to manage their financials in plain English.The Webinar will cover:* The core financial reports every board should review monthly (and what to look for in each one)* How to analyze budget variances, not just review them* Delinquency tracking and collections — how gaps in your process create cash flow risk* Internal controls that protect your HOA from financial exposure* How to communicate finances clearly to homeowners and build trust* The 7 most common HOA financial mistakes — and how to avoid them* A real-world scenario walkthrough and practical action planAbout HOA StartHOA Start is the HOA and condo industry's leading software platform, helping self-managed and community-managed associations handle all of their operational needs in one place—including online payments, member communication, events, voting, architectural and work order requests, and community websites. HOA Start serves thousands of associations across the country. Learn more at hoastart.com or call 863-462-7483.About CityBooksCity Books Financials is a specialized accounting firm dedicated to serving homeowners' associations and community management companies with precision, transparency, and reliability. Founded by former management company owners, the firm was created to address the real-world financial challenges faced in the HOA industry, delivering clear, compliant, and timely financial reporting that empowers boards and management teams to make confident decisions. With more than 20 years of combined industry experience, City Books combines CPA level expertise with hands-on operational insight to simplify complex financial processes and support long-term community success.Media ContactHOA Start | info@hoastart.com | 863-462-7483hoastart.com

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