A Better Divorce Podcast Returns: Applying Legal Insights to the Lived Experience

"A Better Divorce with Andrea Vacca" podcast cover art, featuring host Andrea Vacca against a signature dark green background.

In Season 6, host and divorce attorney Andrea Vacca blends legal insight and personal growth to reframe divorce beyond legal mechanics.

This season is about the reality of divorce—how to grieve, how to grow, and how to build a team around you that actually supports the future you want and deserve.” — Andrea Vacca, Host of A Better Divorce Podcast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea Vacca, founder of Vacca Family Law Group in New York City, renowned family law attorney with three decades of experience, and certified Positive Psychology Coach, announced today the official relaunch of A Better Divorce Podcast. After a year of reflection and redesign, the show returns for its sixth season with a deliberate pivot into a deeper exploration of the lived human experience of divorce.

Most legal resources focus on the mechanics—filings, motions, settlement structures. A Better Divorce Podcast Season 6 addresses the human element—the things that matter most to you that the law doesn’t always account for.

“The law is designed to help couples divide assets, but it doesn’t tell you how it will shape the life that’s waiting for you on the other side. This season is about the reality of divorce—how to grieve, how to grow, and how to build a team that actually supports the future you want and deserve.”

— Andrea Vacca, Host, A Better Divorce Podcast

The season premieres with Episode 61, “How to Have a Better Divorce (It Starts Here),” a framework-setting episode that establishes the show’s new editorial direction:

● The North Star: Moving beyond the goal of ‘winning’ in court toward a precise, non-negotiable vision of the future that guides every legal and financial decision.

● The Real-Life Team: Why the composition of a divorce support system—legal, financial, and emotional—is a stronger predictor of long-term stability than any settlement figure.

● The Growth Paradox: How to grieve the end of a marriage while simultaneously building a new personal and professional identity—and why waiting until the divorce is finalized to begin growing is a costly misconception.

● Redefining Success: What a ‘successful’ divorce looks like when the lawyers leave the room and real life resumes.

Vacca brings a distinctive perspective to the subject. In addition to her legal practice, she has a certification as a Positive Psychology Coach, a credential that directly informs the Season 6 framework and sets A Better Divorce Podcast apart from similar shows in the space.

A Better Divorce Podcast has established itself as an insightful resource for those seeking a court-free divorce, including collaborative law and mediation. Season 6 will feature bi-weekly episodes released every other Tuesday, offering a mix of solo deep-dives from Vacca and conversations with top-tier experts in finance, psychology, law, and family dynamics.

Season 6 is available now on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and at vaccalaw.com.

ABOUT A BETTER DIVORCE PODCAST WITH ANDREA VACCA

A Better Divorce Podcast with Andrea Vacca is one of New York’s most transformative podcasts about divorce, hosted by practicing matrimonial attorney, Andrea Vacca. Andrea, the founder of Vacca Family Law Group, trained mediator and collaborative divorce attorney, and certified positive psychology coach, has over 30 years of experience guiding high-net-worth clients through non-adversarial divorce processes focused on keeping their families intact. The show is dedicated to changing the way the world approaches divorce, centering collaborative solutions, emotional intelligence, and the human reality of the process, not just the legal mechanics.

Episode 61: How to Have a Better Divorce: Using Positive Psychology to Move Forward

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