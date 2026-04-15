M6 Global Defense Appoints Former CIA Senior Intelligence Executive Chris Newman as Senior Advisor

Chris Newman Joins M6 Global Defense. M6 Global Defense

M6 appoints former CIA executive Chris Newman as Senior Advisor, strengthening intelligence-driven executive protection and high-risk security strategy.

Chris' experience operating at the intersection of intelligence, special operations, and executive leadership further reinforces our commitment to delivering presidential-level protective standards. ” — Michael Matranga, Founder & CEO, M6 Global Defense

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newman brings more than 25 years of Federal Government service, beginning his career as an enlisted U.S. Navy SEAL before transitioning to the Central Intelligence Agency as a Paramilitary Operations Officer. He retired from the CIA as a Senior Intelligence Service Executive after serving in traditional overseas and war zone assignments, holding multiple field commands, and leading as Chief of the Agency’s largest overseas Station.At CIA Headquarters, Newman held senior leadership roles within the Special Activities Center and served as Executive Assistant to the Director of Central Intelligence, supporting national-level decision-making and crisis response. He was also assigned to the Department of Defense as Deputy Commander of a Combined Joint Interagency Task Force, overseeing complex interagency operations.In his role at M6 Global Defense , Newman will provide executive-level guidance on complex threat environments, protective intelligence strategy, and mission-critical security planning for high-risk clients and institutions. He will also advise on strategic growth initiatives and the integration of advanced national security methodologies into M6’s executive protection and facility security operations.“Chris’ career reflects the highest standards of operational leadership, discretion, and mission focus,” said Michael Matranga, Founder & CEO, M6 Global Defense. “His experience operating at the intersection of intelligence, special operations, and executive leadership further reinforces our commitment to delivering presidential-level protective standards to those we serve.”Following his retirement from government service, Newman worked within the private equity sector and currently serves as Chief Transformation Officer for Bullion TX Holdings. He holds a B.A. from the University of Virginia and has completed executive education at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, MIT, and Georgetown University. He is also co-founder and supporter of the Third Option Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting CIA paramilitary officers and their families.Newman’s appointment underscores M6 Global Defense’s continued investment in elite advisory talent and intelligence-informed security strategy for organizations facing elevated risk and high visibility.About M6 Global DefenseM6 Global Defense is a premier security consulting and risk-management firm, founded by retired federal agents and seasoned professionals. M6 offers a full spectrum of services including executive protection, cybersecurity, threat intelligence, emergency planning and educational-institution safety.Media ContactM6 Global DefenseEmail: info@m6globaldefense.comPhone: +1 771-253-2402

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