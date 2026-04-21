High Tech Rising: A New Chapter of Momentum and Equity in STEM for the Next Generation

Volunteering with Oh Snap! Laura Steffek, President of High Tech Rising

Celebrating 25 years of breaking barriers, High-Tech High Heels today announced its evolution into High Tech Rising.

We are proud to serve over 89,000+ young women across four different communities as a fully volunteer-led organization. We are passionate about where we’ve been and focused on the work ahead.” — Laura Steffek, President of High Tech Rising

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High-Tech High Heels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap in science, technology, engineering, and math ( STEM ), officially announced today its rebranding to High Tech Rising. The transition marks the organization’s 25th anniversary and signals a new chapter of growth and expanded impact in providing access to STEM education.The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the organization. In tandem with the rebrand, High Tech Rising will receive a Special Recognition Award from the Texas Women’s Foundation at the upcoming 2026 Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration on April 29. This honor recognizes the organization’s decades-long commitment to empowering women and girls through technical education.For 25 years, the organization has invested in high-impact programs designed to expand access to STEM for underrepresented students. While the name and visual identity have evolved to reflect a refreshed energy and momentum, the core mission remains unchanged: ensuring that a young woman's opportunity in STEM is defined by her skill and curiosity rather than her access to resources."As High Tech Rising, we are building on a foundation powered by donors, partners, and volunteers who believe STEM access should be broader and more equitable," said Laura Steffek, President of High Tech Rising. "We are proud to serve over 89,000+ young women across four different communities as a fully volunteer-led organization. We are passionate about where we’ve been and focused on the work ahead to achieve our mission."The rebranding includes a new logo and visual identity that honors the organization's history while focusing on a more inclusive, sustainable STEM pipeline. High Tech Rising will continue its legacy of:* Investing in community-based programs like Oh Snap! that connects students with real-world STEM experiences.* Supporting educators and organizations through grant funding and professional development.* Strengthening the K-12 pipeline to ensure long-term, measurable success outcomes for young women.The rebrand to High Tech Rising underscores the economic and social necessity of this mission. “It matters because the largest demographic living in poverty is single households headed by women. Tech jobs represent some of the highest-paying careers available in this country,” Steffek noted. “For me, this is a social justice issue. Every young woman deserves these opportunities. It matters for them, and it matters for their children.”Steffek also emphasized the broader impact on innovation: “Research shows that diverse work teams produce more innovative, creative, and better solutions than homogenous teams. When women don’t participate, we all miss out on their contributions. I’m a great believer in the power of role models. I remember my first role model, she was instrumental in me becoming an engineer. Young girls today still benefit from the encouragement of role models who look like them.”Supporters, partners, and the community are invited to explore the new brand and vision at HighTechRising.org.

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