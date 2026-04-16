MedPro Business Advisors Orlando Highlights Buyer Demand for Women’s Health and Dermatology Practices

Dermatology Practices

Florida advisory firm highlights strong interest in the sale of women’s health related practices amid rising demand for services across the United States

Dermatology continues to attract strong buyer interest, especially when a practice shows consistent earnings, diversified revenue, and clear growth potential” — Julia Harrison

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedPro Business Advisors Orlando, a healthcare-focused advisory firm specializing in the sale and acquisition of medical and healthcare related businesses, is continuing to serve practice owners and buyers in the women’s health sector, with a particular focus on OB-GYN and dermatology practices. According to the company’s official website, MedPro Business Advisors represents healthcare businesses with annual sales exceeding $1 million and places special emphasis on women’s health practices.The announcement comes as dermatology remains one of the most active and closely watched segments in the healthcare transaction market. Industry data from IBISWorld shows that non-surgical medical treatments accounted for 50.0 percent of U.S. dermatology industry revenue in 2025, while the overall number of dermatology businesses in the United States reached 5,302 in 2025, up 1.3 percent from 2024. IBISWorld also reports that the U.S. dermatology market grew at a 2.8 percent compound annual rate from 2020 to 2025.Florida remains a particularly attractive environment for dermatology-related practice activity. The Florida Physician Workforce 2025 Annual Report shows meaningful dermatologist concentration in key counties including Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, and Sarasota, reflecting strong physician presence in several of the state’s most desirable and fastest-growing healthcare markets. These dynamics continue to support buyer interest in practices that combine recurring patient demand with favorable demographics and outpatient growth opportunities.“Women’s health related practices continue to command serious attention from strategic buyers because they serve durable patient demand and, in many cases, offer meaningful opportunities for growth through provider expansion, ancillary services, and operational scale,” said Julia Harrison, Senior Business Intermediary at MedPro Business Advisors Orlando. “Dermatology in particular stands out in Florida and across the country because buyers recognize the strength of recurring medical services alongside elective and cash-pay revenue opportunities.”As transaction activity continues across physician practice specialties, MedPro Business Advisors Orlando is positioning its advisory services around the needs of owners who are preparing for a sale, acquisition, or strategic transition. The firm, part of the renowned Boss Group International LLC and states that it provides personalized, professional, and confidential services to medical and healthcare business owners.For owners of women’s health related practices, current market conditions are reinforcing the importance of preparation. Buyers are increasingly focused on provider depth, revenue quality, service mix, growth potential, and operational readiness. In specialties such as dermatology, those factors are often amplified by continued consumer demand for both medically necessary and elective services, making the sector especially attractive in Florida and nationwide.About MedPro Business Advisors OrlandoMedPro Business Advisors Orlando is a healthcare-focused advisory firm specializing in the sale and acquisition of medical and healthcare related businesses. According to the company, it has particular expertise in women’s health practices, primarily OB-GYN and dermatology, and focuses on representing healthcare businesses with annual sales exceeding $1 million. MedPro Business Advisors operates from Orlando, Florida, and is part of Boss Group International LLC.Media ContactMedPro Business Advisors Orlando2750 Taylor Ave, Suite A-15Orlando, FL 32806Website: medprobusinessadvisors.com

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