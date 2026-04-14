Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP Secures Complete Summary Judgment Victory on Behalf of Simi Valley Physician Group

Kenneth Hsu

Court Also Imposes Monetary Sanctions on Opposing Counsel for Use of AI Hallucinations

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ) announced today that the firm recently obtained a complete summary judgment victory on behalf of a group of physicians based in Simi Valley, California, bringing an abrupt end to a multi-million-dollar dispute filed by a commercial landlord just months before trial.The plaintiff, a successor landlord that acquired the building in which the physicians previously operated, filed a lawsuit in Ventura County Superior Court seeking more than $3.2 million in damages based on an attempted enforcement of personal guaranties executed in 2004. ECJ, led by trial lawyer Kenny Hsu , successfully moved for summary judgment and defeated the plaintiff’s cross-motion after demonstrating that the plaintiff could not present admissible evidence establishing a triable issue of material fact supporting its interpretation of the guaranties. ECJ further argued that, even if the plaintiff’s interpretation were credited, enforcement of the guaranties under the circumstances would constitute an unenforceable penalty under California law.As a result, the Court granted ECJ’s Motion for Summary Judgment in its entirety and simultaneously denied the plaintiff’s Motion for Summary Adjudication, disposing of all claims against the physician defendants shortly before trial.In a further development arising out of the litigation, the Court also issued monetary sanctions against opposing counsel in favor of ECJ. The sanctions stemmed from opposing counsel’s reliance on hallucinated legal authorities generated through artificial intelligence tools, which were cited in motion practice and later determined by ECJ to be non-existent or severely misrepresented. The Court’s ruling underscores the judiciary’s increasing scrutiny of improper or unsupported AI-assisted legal citations and reinforces counsel’s obligations to ensure the accuracy and verifiability of all authorities submitted to the Court.“This case underscores both the importance of rigorous motion practice, especially in cases involving contract interpretation, and the need for absolute diligence in the use of emerging technologies in litigation,” said Kenny Hsu of Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP. “Ultimately, we are pleased that the Court recognized the lack of evidentiary support for the claims asserted against our clients and brought the matter to a just and efficient resolution.”MATTHEW 02 INVESTMENT, LLC vs LEE F MAREK, et al., 2024CUBC026599Kenny HsuKHsu@ECJLaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.