BRIGHTSIDE ORGANICS INTRODUCES 'FIBERIZE EVERYTHING' SLOGAN

A new approach to making fiber a consistent, everyday part of meals without changing diet or routine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A shift is underway in how fiber is used within food, with greater emphasis on incorporating it into meals rather than treating it as a separate intake step. This mirrors changes in how eating habits are structured, with attention on simplicity and routine integration. Brightside Organics has introduced “Fiberize Everything,” a positioning aligned with its Natura Fiber blend. The term refers to adding fiber to foods already prepared or consumed.Natura Fiber is a plant-based, certified organic blend made with flaxseed, psyllium husk, dandelion root, burdock root, and fenugreek. It is intended to be added directly to food during preparation or at the point of consumption, rather than mixed into beverages or taken separately.The format is positioned for use across a variety of foods and eating occasions, including home-prepared meals and ready-to-eat foods. Applications may include salads, pasta, pizza, yogurt, and even take-out.Selina Rose, RHN, FDN-P, said, “There is broad awareness of the importance of fiber, but consistency remains a challenge. Approaches that align with existing eating habits may support more regular intake.”Fiber belongs in food, not outside of it. Fiberize Everything reframes it as a finishing move—like salt, pepper or chili flakes that lives on the table—something people can add to the meals they already eat, supporting more consistent habits that contribute to everyday gut health.This approach reflects a broader shift in wellness culture, moving away from rigid routines toward small, repeatable habits that fit real life. Instead of changing diets, this works with existing habits, making fiber an easy addition rather than a separate step.To purchase, visit Brightside Organics online shop, Amazon and a range of health food retailers.To learn more, visit Brightside Organics and follow @Brightside_Organics # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Natura Fiber and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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