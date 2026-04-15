BIG TREE FARMS’ ORIGINAL NAUGHTY BALI BBQ SAUCE CONTINUES AWARD WINNING STREAK WITH PROGRESSIVE GROCER RECOGNITION

Globally inspired Balinese BBQ sauce earns major retail industry honor, further cementing its place as a breakout pantry innovation

BALI, INDONESIA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Tree Farms’ Original Naughty Bali BBQ Sauce is adding another major accolade to its growing list of honors. After gaining attention for its bold, globally inspired flavor and clean label formulation, the sauce has been recognized as a 2026 Progressive Grocer Best New Product , a prestigious distinction highlighting standout innovations in the retail marketplace.The award underscores the product’s rising momentum in the U.S. grocery market and its growing appeal among consumers seeking bold flavor, cleaner ingredients, and transparent sourcing. Inspired by the vibrant street food culture of Bali, the Original Naughty Bali BBQ Sauce offers a distinctive flavor profile unlike traditional American BBQ sauces, balancing sweet, savory, and tangy notes with a hint of island spice.Unlike conventional BBQ sauces, the award-winning Original Naughty Bali BBQ Sauce is crafted without thickeners, refined sugar, soy, or gluten. The sauce’s clean ingredient deck and complex flavor profile make it a standout on shelf and a versatile staple for grilling, marinades, dipping, and cooking.Behind the sauce is Big Tree Farms’ nearly 25-year commitment to regenerative agriculture in Indonesia. The company’s vertically integrated supply chain supports more than 19,000 farmers and centers around Nira, a naturally sweet nectar tapped from coconut blossoms. This direct sourcing model ensures quality, traceability, and long-term impact for farming communities.“Being honored by Progressive Grocer is an incredible milestone for our team,” said Ben Ripple, Founder of Big Tree Farms. “This recognition reflects the growing demand for global flavors and products that deliver both quality and integrity. We’re proud to share the flavors of Bali while continuing to support the farming communities who make it all possible.”Progressive Grocer’s Best New Products Awards celebrates innovative products that deliver exceptional quality, meet evolving consumer demands, and drive category growth at retail. With this latest recognition, Big Tree Farms continues to solidify its position as a leader in globally inspired, better-for-you pantry staples.As Big Tree Farms continues to expand its retail presence, the Original Naughty Bali BBQ Sauce shines in a growing portfolio of sauces, marinades, coconut aminos, and coconut sweeteners that bring bold flavor and regenerative impact to kitchens around the world.For more information or to explore Big Tree Farms’ award-winning products, visit BigTreeFarms.com.About Big Tree FarmsBig Tree Farms is the world’s leading coconut blossom nectar company, transforming ancient Indonesian tradition into modern pantry staples. Through unrefined coconut sweeteners, naturally fermented coconut aminos, and bold Bali-inspired sauces, the brand delivers flavor-forward, low-glycemic, gluten-free, soy-free alternatives that are better for your body and better for the planet, while bringing the taste of Bali to kitchens everywhere.To purchase, visit Big Tree Farms’ website To learn more, visit BigTreeFarms.com and follow @bigtreefarmsbali on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Big Tree Farms and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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