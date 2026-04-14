AdvocateIQ Launches Advocate Matching for Special Education Families in Texas

Every child's education plan should be as individual as they are. Advocate Match helps parents find the right advocate for their child's specific needs.

New platform connects parents of children with IEPs and 504 Plans to vetted special education advocates matched by specialty, location, and availability.

You describe your child's situation, and we connect you with advocates who specialize in exactly what you need.” — Melissa Griffiths, founder of DFW Advocacy

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdvocateIQ, the special education advocacy platform powered by DFW Advocacy, today launched its Advocate Match service, giving parents of children with IEPs and 504 Plans a direct path to find, compare, and consult with qualified special education advocates while giving advocates a reliable source of families who need their help.

Finding the Right Advocate Shouldn't Be This Hard

Parents of children with disabilities often know they need professional support at a Texas ARD or IEP meeting but have no reliable way to find it. The special education advocate profession is unregulated and fragmented. There is no centralized directory, no standard credentialing, and no way to compare advocates by specialty, availability, or parent reviews. Most families rely on Facebook groups, word-of-mouth referrals, and Google searches that return inconsistent results.

For the more than 600,000 Texas students receiving special education services, the gap between needing an advocate and actually finding one can mean the difference between an appropriate education and years of unmet needs.

"Parents tell us the same thing over and over: they knew their child needed help, but they couldn't find anyone," said Melissa Griffiths, founder of DFW Advocacy and co-founder of AdvocateIQ. "They searched online, asked in parent groups, left voicemails that were never returned. Advocate Match changes that. You describe your child's situation, and we connect you with advocates who specialize in exactly what you need."

How Advocate Matching Works

Parents submit a match request from their AdvocateIQ dashboard. They provide their child's grade level, disability category, school district, the type of support needed, and how soon they need help. AdvocateIQ scores available advocates across multiple factors, including specialty match, geographic proximity, availability, and parent ratings, then presents the top three matches, each with a full profile, credentials, and a transparent consultation fee.

Parents who have already completed an IEP or 504 Plan review through AdvocateIQ can choose to share that analysis directly with their matched advocate, giving the advocate a head start before the first conversation. Report sharing is never automatic; parents explicitly consent to what is shared and can revoke access at any time.

For Advocates: Families Who Need You, Without the Marketing

Finding clients is one of the biggest challenges independent advocates face. Most rely on personal referrals and spend hours on outreach that doesn't scale. AdvocateIQ handles the other side of the equation: qualified families, matched by specialty, delivered to the advocate's dashboard with context already in hand. Advocates set their own consultation fees and manage their own availability.

"We built this for advocates as much as for parents," said Ben Griffiths, co-founder and technical lead at AdvocateIQ. "Advocates shouldn't have to choose between doing the work they're passionate about and spending half their time on marketing. The platform brings families to them."

A Curated Network, Not an Open Directory

The service launches with a curated network of Texas-based special education advocates drawn from Griffiths' professional connections through COPAA, Wrightslaw, and the Texas Partners in Policymaking program. Every advocate is personally vetted before their profile goes live, and the platform collects parent reviews after each consultation to maintain quality over time.

Availability

Advocate Match is available now at advocateiq.ai for families in Texas. Advocates interested in joining the network can contact AdvocateIQ to learn more. The service complements AdvocateIQ's IEP and 504 Plan analysis, available starting at $49.

About AdvocateIQ

AdvocateIQ is a special education advocacy platform built by Ben and Melissa Griffiths and powered by DFW Advocacy. Based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, the company's mission is simple: every family deserves an advocate. Learn more at advocateiq.ai.

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