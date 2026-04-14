New Documentary Shows the Harsh Reality of The Echo Park Raids & The Aftermath

A revealing look into everything that transpired during and after that fateful day

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The documentary film Fences to Freedom , directed by LA-based filmmaker Ian Midgley, is set to have its official premiere at Scribble in Highland Park on Thursday, May 28 at 7:30 PM.From 2019 to 2021, dozens of unhoused residents built a community around the lake in the center of Los Angeles. The encampment quickly became one of the city’s most visible symbols of the housing crisis and a focal point for debates around homelessness, public space, and housing policy.The heart of the film lies with Gustavo Otzoy, who immigrated from Guatemala in 1981. After losing his home in a legal dispute, Otzoy began living in the park while supporting himself through construction and handyman work.Inside the encampment, Otzoy found a network of neighbors and mutual aid. Through connections with organizations like Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights and community monitoring group Streetwatch LA, he became an advocate for residents living in the park.On March 24, 2021, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department cleared the encampment in a large-scale operation that drew protests and national attention.Fences to Freedom shows a raw visual of the controversial clearing of the encampment in Echo Park, giving audiences an intimate perspective on one of the most debated moments in the city’s recent housing crisis.For more screening information, interviews, or partnerships, please contact: ryan@bystagedright.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.