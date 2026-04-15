BIOFERMENT TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES MOTHERFERMENT, A BIOFERMENTED WHOLE HOME AND BUSINESS CLEANER

motherferment biofermented whole home cleaner motherferment starter kit whole home motherferment logo

The product is formulated entirely from ingredients meeting FDA food-contact surface standards and has completed an extreme GLP acute oral toxicity test.

The cleaning industry has been running a long con — selling toxicity with a label redesign and calling it progress. motherferment is the founding statement of a new category. ” — Shaun Hunte

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SANFORD, FL — Bioferment Technologies has announced the commercial launch of motherferment™, a biofermented whole home and business cleaning product. The company, which describes itself as a health and wellness cleaning company, states that every ingredient in the formula meets FDA food-contact surface standards — the regulatory threshold governing ingredients safe for use on surfaces that contact food directly.

GLP Acute Oral Toxicity Study Results

Product Safety Labs conducted a GLP-certified acute oral toxicity study (Study No. 71721, January 2026) in which motherferment™ was administered to female rats at 5,000 mg/kg body weight, the maximum ceiling established under EPA and OECD testing guidelines. All animals survived the 14-day observation period, gained body weight, and showed no signs of toxicity, adverse clinical effects, or abnormal findings at necropsy. For reference, the published LD50 of sodium chloride (table salt) in rats is approximately 3,000 mg/kg under the same test methodology.

The formula also achieved 95.64% cleaning efficacy in ASTM D4488-A5 laboratory testing and passed the USP 51 antimicrobial effectiveness standard with zero preservatives present in the formula. Green Seal certification is currently in final review.

“Our products are proven to be 1.7x safer than salt in lab studies. Every ingredient in motherferment is food-grade. The test result didn’t surprise us. It confirmed what we already knew about what we built.”

Shaun Hunte, Co-Founder, Bioferment Technologies

FDA Food-Contact Surface Standards

FDA food-contact surface standards govern ingredients considered safe for use on surfaces that come into direct contact with food. Bioferment Technologies states that motherferment™ meets these standards across all ingredients. The formula contains no petrochemicals, no synthetic surfactants, no palm or coconut oil derivatives, no synthetic fragrance, and no preservatives. No protective equipment is required for application at any concentration. The EPA has documented that indoor air is 2 to 5 times more polluted than outdoor air, a condition attributed in part to volatile organic compounds emitted by conventional cleaning products. Independent testing confirmed that motherferment™ does not emit hazardous VOCs.

“The formula works because we went to a level of electrochemical precision the industry never bothered with. They didn’t need to. Toxicity was easier. We had no interest in easy.”

Mark Queenan, Founder and Inventor, Bioferment Technologies

Industry Context: Greenwashing and Fermentation-Washing

Bioferment Technologies describes two practices it contends are prevalent in the cleaning industry. The first is greenwashing, in which products are marketed as natural or eco-friendly while containing ingredients such as palm oil derivatives or emitting hazardous VOCs. The second is fermentation-washing, a term the company uses to describe products marketed as biofermented while blending fermented ingredients with petrochemicals or using palm oil supply chains. The company states that motherferment™ ingredients are derived entirely through fermentation with no petrochemical blending and no palm or coconut oil derivatives at any point in the supply chain.

University of Florida Platform Validation

Bioferment Technologies has partnered with researchers at the University of Florida to validate products built on the same biofermented platform as motherferment™. Dr. H. Dail Laughinghouse IV, a cyanobacteria researcher at the University of Florida, conducted independent laboratory testing of WaterWolf™, the company’s algae control product, which achieved 100% algae elimination within 24 hours at 5% dilution. Dr. Braham Dhillon, a molecular plant pathologist at UF’s Research and Education Center, independently tested HyphaWolf™, the company’s biofermented fungicide, which achieved 63% growth inhibition of Botrytis cinerea at 10% dilution. Both products are formulated on the same biofermented platform as motherferment™.

Availability

motherferment™ is available for purchase at www.motherferment.com. The product is positioned for residential, commercial, healthcare, hospitality, food service, and institutional use. For media inquiries, product samples, and laboratory documentation: shaun@bioferment.tech | 407-676-7152.

About Bioferment Technologies, Inc.

Bioferment Technologies, Inc. is a biofermentation platform company based in Sanford, Florida. The company develops and commercializes biofermented formulations across household cleaning, water remediation, and agricultural applications. Its product platform includes motherferment™ (whole home and business cleaning), WaterWolf™ (algae control), BloomWolf™ (phosphate control), and HyphaWolf™ (biofermented fungicide). All products are available under EPA 25(b) exemption. University of Florida platform validation has been conducted by Dr. H. Dail Laughinghouse IV and Dr. Braham Dhillon. www.bioferment.tech

Product Safety Labs Study No. 71721. ASTM D4488-A5. USP 51. Green Seal certification in final review. Table salt LD50 reference: published pharmacological data, acute oral toxicity, rat model, approximately 3,000 mg/kg. EPA indoor air quality reference: U.S. EPA, Volatile Organic Compounds’ Impact on Indoor Air Quality.

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