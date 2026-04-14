Governor Ivey Signs the “Let the Kids Play!” Act to Protect CHOOSE Act Student-Athletes

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 342, the Let the Kids Play! Act, into law, legislation designed to reinforce existing state law and prevent discrimination against students participating in athletics while benefiting from the CHOOSE Act.

“The Let the Kids Play Act stands up for students and families who followed the law and played by the rules,” said Governor Ivey. “The CHOOSE Act was designed to expand educational opportunities for all Alabama students, not to be twisted to take it away. That is why I was proud to sign this bill into law. Every child deserves a fair shot both in the classroom and on the field.”

During her state of the state address, Governor Ivey addressed the issue head-on, highlighting recent actions by the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) that sidelined student-athletes solely because their families participate in the CHOOSE Act.

“Unfortunately, we have seen circumstances where the Alabama High School Athletic Association tried sidelining our CHOOSE Act recipients. Speaker Ledbetter and I even took them to court,” said Governor Ivey during her state of the state address. “This session, Rep. Danny Garrett and Sen. Clyde Chambliss will carry the Let the Kids Play Act to make sure no family benefitting from the CHOOSE Act is unfairly benched again.”

The “Let the Kids Play!” Act establishes a clear mechanism for students and schools to challenge violations of the CHOOSE Act’s nondiscrimination provision to ensure they are treated fairly and in accordance with the law. The bill applies to cases where a student’s CHOOSE Act status is the only basis for denying athletic eligibility. This law does not prevent interscholastic athletic associations from enforcing rules that apply regardless of whether a student is a CHOOSE Act participant.

Sen. Clyde Chambliss, the bill’s sponsor, emphasized the bill’s importance in protecting student-athletes.

“This legislation reinforces the core promise of the CHOOSE Act by ensuring that no student is denied the opportunity to participate in athletics solely because of their educational choice,” said Sen. Chambliss. “By establishing clear enforcement mechanisms, we are ensuring that every student has a fair and equal chance to compete. I appreciate my colleagues in the Legislature for their support in getting this bill across the finish line and thank Governor Ivey for her continued leadership and support for all of Alabama’s students.”

Rep. Danny Garrett, who carried the legislation in the House, underscored the role athletics play in a student’s development and the need for equal treatment under the law.

“Participation in athletics is a vital part of a student’s overall development, and this bill ensures that CHOOSE Act students are treated equally both in the classroom and on the field,” said Rep. Garrett. “With real accountability measures in place, this legislation ensures that no student is treated differently because of their participation in the CHOOSE Act. I am grateful to my fellow legislators for their support and to Governor Ivey for her commitment to putting Alabama students first.”

Throughout her Administration, Governor Ivey has consistently taken strong stands for Alabama students and families, and this issue is no different.

“It’s not complicated. Let the kids play,” added Governor Ivey.

This legislation is effective immediately.

A photo of Governor Ivey signing the Let the Kids Play! Act is attached.

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