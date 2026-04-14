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Two Attorneys Face Disciplinary Charges, Third Agrees to License Suspension for AI Misuse

(Subscription required) California’s state bar over the last two weeks has filed disciplinary charges against two lawyers—and reached a settlement with a third—accused of submitting false, AI-generated content in court filings. The state bar announced Monday that prosecutors are pursuing related charges against two additional attorneys.

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Two Attorneys Face Disciplinary Charges, Third Agrees to License Suspension for AI Misuse

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