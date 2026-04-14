XJTLU equips students to thrive in today’s job market

Gunawan (back row, second from left) in a meeting

For international students and graduates finding employment in other countries, it is common to be met with hurdles that are accumulated based on unwritten rules and cultural differences of each country, which may tip the scales toward native workers.

However, it is also known that people who have studied and worked overseas are usually the ones with a larger perspective and worldview that becomes fundamentally employable for prospective companies. This is also in addition to their academic achievement, connections and real-world experience.

Therefore, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), an international university in China, has taken steps to ensure that their graduates are armed with expertise that will give them the upper hand in the dynamic workforce. XJTLU offers targeted support by connecting students with industry players and providing career guidance.

Gunawan in Shanghai

First steps

One case in particular is exemplified by Gunawan, an Indonesian pursuing an MSc Data Science student in XJTLU. Through the XJTLU-JITRI Academy of Industrial Technology, a joint academic venture established by XJTLU and Jiangsu Industrial Technology Research Institute (JITRI), Gunawan was able to secure a position that offers him hands-on industry experience.

“Working in industry helped me better understand what the company does and the kinds of tasks involved. It taught me how to analyse complex systems, communicate effectively with teams and propose practical solutions in real-world settings,” he said.

He was one of many. The Academy, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary, connects students with industry supervisors and streamlines access to internships with Chinese companies, helping to address challenges commonly faced by international students seeking internships in China.

After first being introduced to the academy from a professor during a lecture, Gunawan recalled that he submitted his CV and participated in an interview that led him to be matched with industry supervisor, Hui Li, a Senior Operations Engineer at Global Data Solutions, which then led to his internship.

“I also learned how important teamwork, leadership and clear communication are when working on projects with real impact. The combination of theoretical knowledge and practical experience increased my confidence and readiness for future careers,” Gunawan added on valuable lessons he gained from his experience.

He emphasises the value of taking initiative and seizing opportunities offered by XJTLU.

“The more proactive you are, the more you will gain from the experience. If you are willing to learn, adapt, and explore, XJTLU is a great place to grow,” he says.

Gunawan (middle) with colleagues

Navigating barriers

Moreover, XJTLU also hosts job fairs that allow students to speak directly with recruiters and gain a clearer understanding of the application process for internships and full-time roles in China. This is important to ensure that international students are able to cultivate connections with people of other nationalities and backgrounds.

“Participating in XJTLU’s job fairs helped me become more aware of employers’ expectations, including what Chinese companies look for in interviews and CVs,” said Venessa, who graduated from XJTLU’s MA International Business and Global Affairs with distinction in 2025.

“XJTLU Career Centre was particularly helpful in preparing my CV, as many Chinese companies have strict formatting requirements. Their guidance made it much easier to understand the cultural differences in the Chinese job market,” she added.

Venessa

She now works as a Technical Project Management Associate at a Chinese electronic components manufacturer in Kunshan, China, where she supports the establishment of a new branch in Indonesia.

Prior to landing her employment, Venessa made a name as a student at XJTLU, cultivating connections by joining organisations, competitions, internships and volunteer work, which helped her adapt to professional life after graduation.

“Having such a busy life taught me to be more perseverant and resilient. These qualities are especially useful in adapting to China’s fast-paced working environment,” she said.

She believed that her previous experiences as an active member of the student body helped taught her to navigate collaboration with colleagues from different professional backgrounds today.

Working with others taught her to have a more grounded and accepting view of others, regardless of their expertise. As such, her approach makes her both an effective and efficient team player.

“In my current role, I often work with engineers and developers. Although initially I felt out of place due to our differences in expertise, the skills and mindset I developed at XJTLU made me more open and communicative, which has helped me adjust,” she said.

Venessa (first row, fifth from right) with her team

Based on her experience, Venessa encourages students to make the most of their time at the university and pursue their goals with dedication. As challenging as navigating the Chinese job market may be, she believes that determined students can make achieve them.

“Use your time wisely, take advantage of the opportunities you have, and trust that your effort will pay off,” she closed.

This article was originally published in The Jakarta Post.

By Kayla Foniel Johan, Monica Felicia, and Xinmin Han

Edited by Vionna Fiducia Theja