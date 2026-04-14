Transforming Lives with Compassionate Addiction & Behavioral Health Care in Central Florida
Orlando Treatment Solutions offers evidence-based addiction and mental health care in Florida, including IOP, PHP, and dual diagnosis support for adults. ✨
With a compassionate team of experienced professionals, Orlando Treatment Solutions combines clinical expertise with individualized care to help adults overcome addiction, manage mental health conditions, and rebuild their lives with confidence and dignity.
📍 Comprehensive Treatment Services
Orlando Treatment Solutions offers a full spectrum of behavioral health and addiction treatment services, including:
-Dual Diagnosis Treatment – Integrated care for co‑occurring mental health and substance use disorders.
-Intensive Outpatient (IOP) & Outpatient Programs – Flexible treatment that fits everyday life.
-Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) – Structured support without full inpatient care.
-Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) & Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) – Evidence‑based therapeutic approaches.
-Group, Family & Motivational Enhancement Therapy – Supportive environments for healing.
-Relapse Prevention & Aftercare Support – Tools for long‑term success.
These tailored programs address challenges such as alcohol addiction, opioid dependence, prescription drug abuse, stimulant addiction, anxiety, depression, trauma, and more, using individualized care plans that empower clients on their path to recovery.
💡 Why Orlando Treatment Solutions Stands Out
✅ Evidence‑Based Programs: Combining clinical science with flexible care options tailored to individual needs.
✅ Patient‑Centered Approach: Every client is treated with dignity, respect, and personal attention.
✅ Comprehensive Mental Health Support: Dual‑diagnosis and therapy services supporting mental health alongside addiction recovery.
✅ Flexible Treatment Models: Outpatient and intensive outpatient options help individuals maintain daily responsibilities while receiving care.
“Addiction doesn’t have to be a life sentence,” says the team at Orlando Treatment Solutions. “With compassionate care, evidence‑based treatment, and ongoing support, individuals can find freedom, hope, and a new beginning.”
📢 About Orlando Treatment Solutions
Orlando Treatment Solutions is a trusted addiction treatment and behavioral health center serving Seminole County and the greater Central Florida community. The facility is committed to helping adults overcome substance use disorders and mental health challenges through personalized, evidence‑driven care that leads to lasting recovery and improved wellbeing.
Michael Burke
Orlando Treatment Solutions
+1 386-866-3600
mburke@shc.health
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