Transforming Lives with Compassionate Addiction & Behavioral Health Care in Central Florida

Orlando Treatment Solutions

Orlando Treatment Solutions

Addiction Rehab Center

Addiction Rehab Center

Orlando Treatment Solutions Private Rooms with All Facilities

Orlando Treatment Solutions Private Rooms with All Facilities

Orlando Treatment Solutions offers evidence-based addiction and mental health care in Florida, including IOP, PHP, and dual diagnosis support for adults. ✨

This facility represents our commitment to raising the standard of care in addiction treatment. We are focused on long-term outcomes, not short-term fixes.””
— Dr. Zach Miller
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When individuals and families face the complex challenges of addiction, substance abuse, and co‑occurring mental health disorders, finding the right care is essential. Orlando Treatment Solutions, a leading behavioral health and addiction treatment provider based in Oviedo, Florida, offers personalized, evidence‑based treatment programs designed to support lasting recovery and improved quality of life.


With a compassionate team of experienced professionals, Orlando Treatment Solutions combines clinical expertise with individualized care to help adults overcome addiction, manage mental health conditions, and rebuild their lives with confidence and dignity.















📍 Comprehensive Treatment Services
Orlando Treatment Solutions offers a full spectrum of behavioral health and addiction treatment services, including:

-Dual Diagnosis Treatment – Integrated care for co‑occurring mental health and substance use disorders.
-Intensive Outpatient (IOP) & Outpatient Programs – Flexible treatment that fits everyday life.
-Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) – Structured support without full inpatient care.
-Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) & Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) – Evidence‑based therapeutic approaches.
-Group, Family & Motivational Enhancement Therapy – Supportive environments for healing.
-Relapse Prevention & Aftercare Support – Tools for long‑term success.

These tailored programs address challenges such as alcohol addiction, opioid dependence, prescription drug abuse, stimulant addiction, anxiety, depression, trauma, and more, using individualized care plans that empower clients on their path to recovery.

💡 Why Orlando Treatment Solutions Stands Out

Evidence‑Based Programs: Combining clinical science with flexible care options tailored to individual needs.
✅ Patient‑Centered Approach: Every client is treated with dignity, respect, and personal attention.
✅ Comprehensive Mental Health Support: Dual‑diagnosis and therapy services supporting mental health alongside addiction recovery.
✅ Flexible Treatment Models: Outpatient and intensive outpatient options help individuals maintain daily responsibilities while receiving care.

“Addiction doesn’t have to be a life sentence,” says the team at Orlando Treatment Solutions. “With compassionate care, evidence‑based treatment, and ongoing support, individuals can find freedom, hope, and a new beginning.”

📢 About Orlando Treatment Solutions
Orlando Treatment Solutions is a trusted addiction treatment and behavioral health center serving Seminole County and the greater Central Florida community. The facility is committed to helping adults overcome substance use disorders and mental health challenges through personalized, evidence‑driven care that leads to lasting recovery and improved wellbeing.

Michael Burke
Orlando Treatment Solutions
+1 386-866-3600
mburke@shc.health
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Transforming Lives with Compassionate Addiction & Behavioral Health Care in Central Florida

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Contact
Michael Burke
Orlando Treatment Solutions
+1 386-866-3600 mburke@shc.health
Company/Organization
Solutions Health Care
1680 St Lucie West Blvd Suite 208
Port St Lucie, Florida, 34986
United States
+1 386-866-3600
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About

Solutions Healthcare is a premier behavioral healthcare organization in Florida, providing comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment services in Central Florida. Through a growing network of specialized facilities—including Orlando Treatment Solutions, Palm Coast Treatment Solutions, and Deland Treatment Solutions—the organization delivers high-quality, evidence-based care designed to support long-term recovery and wellness. As a recognized leader in dual diagnosis treatment in Florida, Solutions Healthcare offers a full continuum of care, including residential programs, outpatient services, and long-term recovery support. Each program is tailored to address both substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions, ensuring patients receive individualized, clinically driven treatment that promotes sustainable outcomes. The organization’s flagship facility, Orlando Treatment Solutions, provides structured and supportive care for individuals seeking addiction treatment in Orlando, while Palm Coast Treatment Solutions expands access to mental health services on Florida’s east coast, and Deland Treatment Solutions focuses on delivering personalized care within a community-centered environment. Together, these centers form an integrated network dedicated to improving access to substance abuse treatment in Florida. Solutions Healthcare utilizes evidence-based therapies, licensed clinical expertise, and a patient-first approach to empower individuals to rebuild their lives. By combining medical care with behavioral health support, the organization addresses the root causes of addiction and mental health challenges—helping patients achieve long-term stability and improved quality of life. Beyond clinical care, Solutions Healthcare is committed to advancing mental health awareness in Florida through community outreach, education, and advocacy. The organization continues to play a vital role in strengthening communities by reducing stigma and increasing access to life-changing care. With a proven track record of positive patient outcomes and a commitment to excellence, Solutions Healthcare remains a trusted provider of addiction and mental health treatment services in Florida, helping individuals and families take meaningful steps toward recovery.

Solutions Health Care

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