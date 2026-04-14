1121 The Mirror Invites Readers Into a Contemplative World of Reflection and Remembrance

1121 the Mirror (1121 Trilogy) by Raymond A Moldenhauer

Raymond A. Moldenhauer delivers an introspective novel where time, faith, and perception intertwine, inviting pause, reflection, and rediscovery of meaning.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1121 THE MIRROR (1121 Trilogy) is a spiritually rich and thought-provoking work that blends personal reflection with elements of mystery and philosophical inquiry. In this first installment of a trilogy, Moldenhauer guides readers into a world where reality is not simply observed, but experienced through a lens of faith, memory, and awareness.

At the center of the narrative is a recurring moment, 11:21, a time that appears repeatedly in the life of the protagonist during moments of loss, uncertainty, and quiet reflection. What begins as a perceived coincidence gradually reveals itself to be something far more significant. When the mirror at 11:21 no longer reflects but opens, the boundary between perception and reality begins to dissolve.

As the story unfolds, the protagonist is drawn into a realm where reflection comes before reality, and where truth is not dictated by certainty, but discovered through attention and awareness. In this space, faith is tested in unexpected ways, not as blind belief, but as a willingness to see beyond the surface of things. The journey becomes one of confronting both beauty and discomfort, as deeper truths about existence and memory come into focus.

Moldenhauer’s narrative stands out for its contemplative tone and philosophical depth. Rather than relying on conventional plot-driven action, the book encourages readers to engage with its themes on a personal level. It explores the idea that creation is sustained not by force, but by love, and that forgetting, whether intentional or not, carries profound consequences.

The inspiration behind the novel reflects a desire to explore the intersection of time, consciousness, and spiritual awareness. Through carefully crafted prose, Moldenhauer challenges readers to reconsider how they interpret patterns, moments, and meaning in their own lives. The story becomes not just a narrative, but an invitation to pause, reflect, and observe more deeply.

The novel has also earned recognition from The Christlit Book Awards, where it was featured in a “Meet a Winner Monday” spotlight. Louise Jane, CEO of The Christlit Book Awards, praised 1121: The Mirror as “a deeply contemplative journey that masterfully blends speculative fiction with profound spiritual reflection,” calling it “a masterpiece of subtext and soul” that is “built to be read and reread.”

This book will resonate with readers who appreciate philosophical fiction, spiritual exploration, and narratives that prioritize introspection over convention. It offers a unique reading experience that lingers beyond the final page, encouraging continued reflection long after the story concludes.

Raymond A. Moldenhauer brings a thoughtful and distinctive voice to contemporary fiction, crafting a work that is both intellectually engaging and emotionally resonant. As the opening to a larger trilogy, 1121 THE MIRROR sets the stage for a series that promises to further explore the nature of reality, memory, and faith.

The book is available at: https://a.co/d/0ixfUC7u

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