Blacksun Private Equity Inc. Signals Intent to Submit Creator-Aligned Acquisition Bid for Warner Bros. Discovery

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A Creator-Aligned Alternative to Legacy Consolidation, Backed by Institutional Capital and Labor Equity

Protecting writers, performers, and crews requires enforceable governance—a creator-led ownership structure makes those protections real. ” — Nery Gomez, COO , President, Blacksun

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blacksun Private Equity Inc. today announced it is preparing a formal proposal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) under a "creator-aligned" framework. The anticipated bid is designed to be highly competitive with current industry offers, positioning Blacksun as the definitive alternative to traditional legacy media consolidation.

The Blacksun Differentiator: A New Paradigm for Hollywood

As the media landscape faces a pivotal crossroads, Blacksun’s proposal introduces a fundamental shift in the M&A playbook. Unlike traditional "strategic" acquisitions—such as those explored by legacy players like Paramount—which often rely on aggressive cost-cutting, "synergy" layoffs, and asset liquidation, Blacksun’s model is built on Institutional Stability and Human Equity.

While legacy mergers risk years of antitrust litigation and cultural friction, Blacksun offers a streamlined, private-capital-led path to deal certainty. The "Blacksun Approach" treats the creative workforce not as a line-item expense to be managed, but as the foundational asset of the firm’s capital stack. This creates a "Third Way" for Hollywood: a structure that provides the scale of a major studio with the agility and protection of an independent, creator-first ecosystem.

Strategic Bid Structure:

The planned bid is structured to prioritize deal certainty and regulatory speed. The formal submission is expected to detail:

Immediate Liquidity: A substantial cash-at-closing offer for WBD shareholders.

Equity Rollover: Options for current shareholders to maintain participation in the restructured entity.

Capital Sourcing: A sophisticated capital stack comprising Sovereign Wealth Funds, institutional private equity, structured credit, and IP-backed financing designed to sustain creative operations without the "slash-and-burn" tactics typical of legacy media consolidation.

A Call for Labor-Backed Co-Investment and Governance:

Central to Blacksun’s strategy is a public call for Hollywood’s major guilds—including SAG-AFTRA, the WGA, the DGA, and IATSE—to join the bid as co-investors. By leveraging a portion of the resources held in union pension and benefit plans, Blacksun intends to create a governance model where creators hold enforceable oversight.

Under this framework, Blacksun plans to provide a direct equity stake to the union workers of Hollywood, ensuring they are owners of the intellectual property they produce. This model guarantees the creative workforce a permanent seat at the table, allowing labor representatives to participate directly in high-level board decisions.

Atonn Muhammad, Founder and CEO of Blacksun, emphasized that the proposal is a direct response to the diminishing leverage of the industry's workforce.

"The industry is tired of the 'consolidation loop' where studios merge only to shrink," said Muhammad. "Legacy bids are often about managing decline; the Blacksun bid is about financing growth. By integrating Sovereign Wealth with creator-led capital, we aren't just buying a library; we are investing in a workforce. Giving the unions a seat at the table and a real stake in the equity ensures that the people who build Hollywood’s value finally share in its upside. This is not just a transaction; it is an evolution of the studio system."

Protecting Human Creativity in the Age of AI:

The planned proposal arrives as the industry grapples with the rapid expansion of generative AI. Blacksun’s model aims to differentiate Warner Bros. Discovery by establishing ownership-level protections for technical and creative professionals.

Nery Gomez, COO and President of Blacksun, highlighted the necessity of structural change to ensure these protections are binding.

“Legacy corporate models are ill-equipped to handle the ethical and financial complexities of AI,” said Gomez. “Protecting writers, performers, and crews requires enforceable governance—a creator-led ownership structure makes those protections real. Our framework provides the necessary governance to manage AI integration and ensure fair compensation in a way traditional corporate entities cannot.”

Next Steps:

Blacksun is currently finalizing the terms of the formal submission and is inviting dialogue with WBD’s board and industry stakeholders. The proposal remains subject to final internal approvals, market conditions, and regulatory compliance.

About Blacksun Private Equity Inc.

Blacksun Private Equity Inc. is a U.S.-based alternative asset management firm investing across sports, media, entertainment, technology, and real estate. Through its Blacksun Mega Fund I, L.P., the firm targets a diversified portfolio of high-growth assets and cultural investments that deliver measurable returns and sustainable impact. Blacksun’s leadership team includes global executives and institutional partners with decades of experience in private equity, sovereign wealth, and cross-border investment.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Blacksun’s intent to submit a proposal. There is no guarantee that a formal proposal will be submitted, that terms will remain as described, or that any transaction will be completed. All terms are illustrative and subject to change. Blacksun Private Equity Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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