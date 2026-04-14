Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles to Host Classic Film Cinematheque Series 'Frames of Korea Through Films'

Event Poster_Film

Screening Six Landmark Korean Films from the 1960s to the 2000s

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ▶ Event Title: 「Frames of Korea Through Films」▶ Period: May ~ September, 2026▶ Venue: KCCLA Ari Hall (3F)▶ Host: KCCLA, Korean Film ArchiveThe Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (Director Haedon LEE) will present a classic film cinematheque series, Frames of Korea Through Films, from May through September, featuring a total of 5 screenings at the Center.Co-organized with the Korean Film Archive (KOFA), this series showcases six carefully selected films that represent key turning points in the history of Korean cinema, spanning from the 1960s to the 2000s. The program aims to provide audiences with an opportunity to deeply appreciate Korean cinema by exploring each era’s cinematic achievements alongside their broader social, cultural, and historical contexts.The series will open on May 13 with Aimless Bullet (1961), directed by Hyun-mok YU and based on the novel of the by author Beom-seon LEE, a film that sharply captures the tragic realities of post-war Korean society. This will be followed on June 17 by The Road to Sampo (1975), directed by Man-hee LEE and adapted from the novel by renowned author Sok-yong HWANG, which poetically portrays the hardships of ordinary people and the emotional landscape of drifters. On July 15, audiences will be invited to reflect on the meaning of human existence and spiritual pursuit through director IM Kwon-taek’s Come, Come, Come Upward (1989).On August 12, two short films will be screened together: Walking in the Rain (1994), the debut short film by director Soon-rye YIM, which delicately captures the anxieties and fractured relationships of individuals in modern society and won the Grand Prize at the 1st Seoul Short Film Festival; and Incoherence (1994), an early work by director Joon-ho BONG. Incoherence is particularly noted for offering a glimpse into Bong’s distinctive social perspective and dark humor, later seen in his Academy Award-winning film Parasite.The series will conclude on September 17 with the director JANG Joon-hwan’s Save the Green Planet! (2003). The film has been newly appreciated for its unique genre-blending and sharp social commentary, and has recently gained attention as the original work behind Bugonia, which was nominated in four categories at the 2026 Academy Awards.In addition to the screenings, each session will feature invited film experts who will provide commentary and lead Q&A discussions. These programs are designed to offer audiences a deeper understanding of the films by examining their historical context, the evolution of Korean society, and their significance within film history.Director Lee stated, “Frames of Korea Through Films is a cinematheque program that invites audiences to read history and society through Korean cinema. We hope it will provide an opportunity for viewers to go beyond the films themselves and experience the historical and cultural contexts embedded within them.”All screenings will take place at Ari Hall of the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles at 6:30 PM, and seat reservations can be made through the Center’s website.

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