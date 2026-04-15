FERC APPROVES TSA BETWEEN COMED & TRACT, ADVANCING 1GW OF RESPONSIBLE DATA CENTER GROWTH IN GREATER CHICAGO

The Morris Technology Park is a 343-acre, fully zoned and entitled property that will support 2.9M SQF and 1GW at full build out Tract, a developer of master-planned data center campuses, logo

Innovative TSA agreement facilitates grid infrastructure for large data center campus while ensuring reliability and isolating cost from ratepayers

Tract is committed to having a positive impact in the communities where we engage, and we are pleased to be part of this innovative agreement to protect ratepayers in the area.” — Graham Williams, President, Tract

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tract , a leading developer of master-planned data center parks, announced today that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has approved a Transmission Security Agreement (TSA) between Commonwealth Edison Company ( ComEd ) and Tract, through Grundy County Power NR I, LLC. The agreement establishes a framework to ensure that new, large-load data centers pay their fair share of upgrade costs for using the shared transmission network, both now and in the future. Under the approved structure, the innovative TSA includes safeguards such as committed revenue contributions, minimum usage commitments, and shortfall payments for underperformance. These provisions are designed to enable local energy companies to deliver the infrastructure needed to power innovation and economic growth while continuing to support reliability for all customers and insulating smaller customers from the costs associated with serving new large loads.“Tract is committed to having a positive impact in the communities where we engage, and we are pleased to be part of this innovative agreement to protect ratepayers in the area,” said Graham Williams of Tract. “By aligning large-load data center growth with clear, enforceable financial obligations, we can support the next generation of digital infrastructure while maintaining grid affordability and reliability for other customers.”Earlier this year, Tract announced the acquisition of a 343-acre land parcel in Morris, Illinois. The Morris Technology Park is a fully zoned and entitled, master-planned data center campus designed to support 1GW. The initial energization is targeted for June 2028, with capacity ramping to the full 1GW load ramp by 2032. The FERC-approved TSA Agreement reinforces the long-term visibility and grid-aligned approach underpinning the campus.“At ComEd we are focused on meeting the needs of all customers, and that means ensuring that our grid can power data center developments that are bringing economic growth to northern Illinois, while also continuing to deliver reliable, affordable power to existing residents and businesses,” said ComEd President and CEO Gil Quiniones. “FERC’s recent approval of Transmission Security Agreements highlights the value of partnering with customers like Tract, who share our commitment to protecting ComEd customers from cost-shifting, while supporting responsible growth across northern Illinois.”Strategically located less than one hour from O’Hare International Airport, Tract’s Morris Technology Park is designed to align with hyperscale and wholesaler growth requirements. The combination of location, scale, and power delivery offers a unique opportunity to create truly fungible capacity that can support cloud, inference, and training workloads today, with the flexibility to evolve as technologies and requirements change over time.The Morris Technology Park benefits from a unique convergence of infrastructure, connectivity, and market dynamics:• Prime regional access: Located directly off I-80 and Highway 6 in Morris, Illinois, providing efficient logistics and workforce access.• Long-haul fiber connectivity: Direct connectivity to major markets across both U.S. coasts and throughout the Midwest, delivering a strong latency advantage for hyperscale and AI workloads.• Access to a strong regional transmission backbone, enabling one of the fastest paths to power delivery in the Midwest for large-scale, contiguous development without needing new transmission corridors• Low natural disaster risk: The region’s favorable risk profile further enhances Illinois’ attractiveness for sustained hyperscale and AI-driven investment.By pairing innovative transmission agreements with scale-ready, power-forward real estate, Tract is setting a new standard for responsible, community-aligned data center growth in Tier I markets.About Tract:Tract is the trusted partner for accelerating responsible technology infrastructure. We create opportunities that bring economic development to communities.As technology becomes a larger part of our lives and economy, Tract provides master-planned data center parks to facilitate speed and certainty in developing new data center capacity. We work with hyperscalers and operators, local communities, landowners, and energy companies to incorporate long-term planning and scaled sites in a way that streamlines development cycles and benefits all stakeholders.We believe that master planned development projects must be strategically coordinated with long-term vision and commitments. Our team brings together curated, operational capabilities and essential expertise in planning, development, energy, digital infrastructure, and real estate to achieve end-to-end coordination with our partners.Tract is headquartered in Denver, CO, and has over 25+GW of planned capacity and over 25,000 acres of land under control across the country, including campuses in Arizona, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

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