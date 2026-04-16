Award-winning Neo-Noir Detective Thriller, 'TEARS TO A GLASS EYE,' Now Streaming on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, & Fandango

"Tears to a Glass Eye" film poster showing lead actor Chris Browning as detective Martin Dye. "Tears to a Glass Eye" has won numerous national and international film awards and laurels. "Tears to a Glass Eye" lead character, detective Martin Dye, played by actor Chris Browning.

Offers Twist on Gritty Neo-Noir Genre to Worldwide Digital Audience

Tears to a Glass Eye is a 'stylized, high-contrast' take on modern detective stories, heavily influenced by the classic noir genre but tailored for today’s independent, digital-first audience.” — writer-director Jack Kenny

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagination Colony and Persimmon are proud to announce the digital-only release of "Tears to a Glass Eye," now streaming on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Fandango. See listings on JustWatch Written and directed by Chicago-based filmmaker Jack Kenny, president of Imagination Colony, the film is set in a small town in 1992. It stars lead actor Chris Browning as Martin Dye, a retired Los Angeles detective, who is drawn by chance into investigating a 20-year-old car crash where one man died and another was left permanently disabled.Dye learns that money from the crash went missing and that the incident involved Eddie, a drug dealer who recently passed away. Hired to find the duffle bag of missing money, Dye retraces the past through Eddie’s former classmates, small-town rumors and concealed truths. An unlucky night, a bag of money – and 20 people over 20 years – Dye unravels a web of deception that leads to the film’s surprising conclusion.The film also features critically acclaimed actress Natasha Henstridge (as Dori), star of the science-fiction thrillers “Species” (1995), “Species II” (1998), and “Species III” (2004), and “The Whole Ten Yards” (2004), among others. In the Species franchise, Natasha received praise as an actress who redefined the “femme fatale” for a new generation. She is staring as “Joan” in Season Two of Fallout (2026), the Primetime Emmy and Saturn Award-winning post-apocalyptic series on Amazon Prime.Browning, who has been in “310 to Yuma” (2007), “Terminator Salvation” (2009) and “Cowboys & Aliens” (2011), recently also is featured as “Grand Canyon Elder” in Season Two of Fallout (2026).“Tears to a Glass Eye” has been described as a "stylized, high-contrast" take on modern detective stories, heavily influenced by the classic noir genre but tailored for today’s independent, digital-first audience.“I fashioned ‘Tears to a Glass Eye’ to engage audiences in the mystery and noir thrills but also to provide audiences with a bit of upbeat material to savor,” Kenny said. “The characters and plot center not on the usual noir urban setting, but on a kind of everyday American town, where yet anything can happen,” he explained.The film has won multiple awards, including: Jury Prize at the Los Angeles Crime and Horror Film Festival; Best Mystery Film at the New York International Film Awards; Best Director, Best Film Noir, Best Mystery and Best Original Score at the Milan Independent Awards; Best Actor--Mystery Film, Best Actor--Detective Film, Best Supporting Actor and Best Director-Detective Film at the Best Actor & Director Awards--New York; Best Mystery Film, Cannes World Film Festival; Best Director, Best Thriller and Best Original Score at the Portugal Indie Film Festival; and most recently, Best Feature Film, Best Director-Feature Film, and Best Original Score at the Cine Paris Film Festival."Streaming ‘Tears to a Glass Eye’ exclusively digitally allows us to bring this gritty, indie, detective thriller directly to fans of the genre worldwide,” Kenny concluded.###Imagination Colony is an entertainment company based in Chicago, Illinois.Jack Kenny, filmmaker and president of Imagination Colony, is an award-winning, writer, producer and director with over 30 years of production experience in the film and television industry, ranging from writing and directing to finance. He has worked in many genres, including narrative feature films, animation, and documentaries.Founded in 2025, Persimmon (see: www.persimmon.tv ) is a film and television distribution label dedicated to delivering stories that speak to the heart. Persimmon acquires and releases feature films spanning romance, mystery, holiday, and thrillers, supported by the global reach and modern distribution platform of its parent, Narrative Distribution. Guided by an executive team with deep experience in independent film distribution, Persimmon brings distinctive, human-centered storytelling to audiences across streaming channels, transactional platforms, and physical media.

Tears to a Glass Eye film trailer

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