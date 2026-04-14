Kila Launches The World’s Lightest and Highest Energy Return Custom Running Insoles — Made with Peba Super Shoe Material

Kila 2.0 Insoles

Kila Insoles Launches Version 2.0: The World’s Lightest, Fastest, and Highest Energy Return Custom Running Insoles — Made with Peba Super Shoe Material

Custom insoles are probably the most underrated piece of kit in running. Been in Kila insoles since before UTMB last year. Haven’t taken them out since.” — Tom Evans, 2025 UTMB Champion

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kila Insoles today announced the launch of Version 2.0, the new standard in custom running orthotics. Engineered with proprietary NanoPEBA™ — the same high-performance Peba super-shoe material used in elite carbon-plated racers — Kila 2.0 delivers the world’s lightest, fastest, and best energy return insoles on the planet.Weighing in at a feather-light fraction of traditional orthotics, Kila v2.0 provides unmatched propulsion, responsiveness, and efficiency while maintaining full flexibility through all phases of the running gait. These insoles were developed in close collaboration with some of the fastest endurance athletes in the world, including podium finishers at the biggest ultra-trail events.British ultrarunner Tom Evans , the 2025 Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) champion, trained and raced to victory in Kila Insoles. “Custom insoles are probably the most underrated piece of kit in running,” said Tom Evans. “Been in Kila insoles since before UTMB last year. Haven’t taken them out since.”Kila Insoles combine podiatry-lab precision with effortless at-home 3D foot scanning via iPhone FaceID technology. The result is a truly personalized fit that improves gait alignment, reduces injury risk, and maximizes forward propulsion — without bulk or compromise.Key advancements in Version 2.0 include:World’s lightest custom insoles, significantly outperforming traditional orthoticsSuperior energy return powered by NanoPEBA™ Peba super-shoe material for faster, more efficient runningRefined arch mapping and enhanced durability for long-mileage performanceFaster production and shipping thanks to local manufacturingKila has just opened its new production facility in San Diego, California, allowing the brand to manufacture its custom insoles locally while maintaining the highest quality standards and quicker turnaround times for runners worldwide.“Working directly with elite athletes like Tom Evans and other podium contenders gave us real-world insight into what the fastest runners truly need,” said Ben Thomas, Co-Founder of Kila. “Version 2.0 takes that feedback and pushes the limits even further — delivering the lightest, fastest, and highest energy return custom insoles ever made. Now produced right here in San Diego, we’re excited to bring this performance edge to every runner chasing faster times and longer adventures.” Kila Insoles v2.0 are available now www.getkila.com . Runners can complete a quick iPhone scan in minutes and receive their custom pair shipped directly from the new San Diego facility.About KilaKila Insoles revolutionizes running performance by making true custom orthotics simple, lightweight, and ultra-responsive. Using iPhone scanning and 3D printing with advanced NanoPEBA™ material, Kila delivers insoles developed alongside world-class endurance athletes and now manufactured locally in San Diego. Trusted by UTMB champion Tom Evans and other podium finishers, Kila helps runners move faster, stay injury-free, and enjoy every mile. Learn more at www.getkila.com Media Contact: Cole ZuckerEmail: cole@getkila.comWebsite: www.getkila.com

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