Nearly 273,000 Workers Suffer Musculoskeletal Injuries Annually as Latino Workers Face 50% Higher Risk

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gorayeb & Associates warns that repetitive strain injuries account for 30% of workplace injuries requiring time off, with many claims going unfiled due to lack of legal supportAccording to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 900,380 Days Away From Work cases in the U.S. private sector in 2018, with 272,780 (or 30%) attributed to musculoskeletal disorders, including repetitive strain injuries. Unlike sudden workplace accidents, these injuries develop gradually over months or years, making them difficult to diagnose early and legally complex to prove under workers' compensation law.Among the most affected are Latino workers, who according to occupational health data are 50% more likely to suffer a work-related injury than their non-Latino counterparts. This disparity is even more pronounced in physically demanding jobs where repetitive motions and strenuous tasks are common. According to the National Health Statistics Reports, 49% of Hispanic or Latino workers in the U.S. sought medical attention for repetitive strain injuries that limited their activities for at least 24 hours in 2021."Repetitive strain injuries don't announce themselves with a single accident," said Christopher J. Gorayeb, founding partner of Gorayeb & Associates. "They develop quietly over months of doing the same motion hundreds of times a day. By the time a warehouse worker or delivery driver can't grip anymore, the damage is already done. These workers deserve aggressive legal representation and full compensation for injuries that were entirely preventable."Certain occupations are particularly susceptible to musculoskeletal disorders. In 2018, laborers and freight, stock, and material movers reported 25,110 MSD cases. Nursing assistants and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers followed with 15,360 and 14,810 cases, respectively. The most common injuries include carpal tunnel syndrome, tendinitis, rotator cuff tears, trigger finger, and bursitis, conditions that affect muscles, tendons, ligaments, and nerves in the hands, wrists, shoulders, elbows, neck, and back.From a legal standpoint, the lack of a clear accident date or identifiable triggering event complicates workers' compensation claims, making repetitive strain injuries one of the more challenging conditions to prove in both medical and legal contexts. Many injured workers assume they have no case because there was no specific incident, no fall, no collision, just gradual pain that worsened over time."That's exactly why these claims require experienced legal support," Gorayeb added. "Insurance carriers know RSI cases are harder to prove, so they deny them more aggressively. Workers need attorneys who understand the medical complexities and know how to build a case based on job duties, ergonomic failures, and medical records showing progressive deterioration."The firm notes that Workers' Compensation is not the only legal option available to injured workers. Experienced attorneys can often identify additional claims, including third party lawsuits against equipment manufacturers, property owners, or general contractors who failed to provide safe working conditions. Gorayeb & Associates serves a large portion of New York's Latino workforce and offers all services in Spanish.Occupations at highest risk include construction workers using vibrating or impact tools, cleaners and janitors performing cyclical scrubbing or lifting motions, food service employees with constant hand movements during prep or service, delivery drivers with repetitive strain on shoulders and back from loading and driving, factory and warehouse workers packing or sorting, and office professionals with long hours of keyboard and mouse use without ergonomic precautions."Every worker in this state, regardless of immigration status, has the right to a safe workplace, proper medical care, and full compensation when that right is violated," Gorayeb said. "If you're experiencing numbness, tingling, swelling, or persistent discomfort related to your work, don't ignore it. These are early warning signs, and early intervention can make the difference between recovery and permanent disability."About Gorayeb & Associates, P.C. Founded in 1986, Gorayeb & Associates, P.C. is one of New York's leading personal injury law firms, specializing in construction accident litigation and occupational injury claims. The firm has represented more than 12,000 injured workers and secured over $2 billion in verdicts and settlements.Media Contact:

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