Your Invisible World L.L.C. Introduces New Space Music Genre with Singles and Album Release

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Invisible World L.L.C. is stepping into the music landscape with a concept that delivers sounds unique from what audiences have come to expect in past space-themed entertainment. Founded in 2026 and led by CEO Bennie D’Agostino, the Cleveland-based company is introducing a new genre of space music built around energy, curiosity, and a more positive interpretation of themes such as space travel, UFO sightings, alien interventions, and humanity’s connection to the unknown.At its core, the announcement includes the release of two singles, Outer Space Mind 4 Humanity and The Space Alien Dance , along with a full album scheduled for release on April 15, 2026. Together, the releases mark the beginning of a broader creative direction for the company, one that blends music, conversation, and audience engagement into a distinct brand identity.For years, space-related entertainment has often been framed through fear, tension, or dark science-fiction imagery. Your Invisible World L.L.C. is taking a different route. Its music is designed to feel uplifting and alive, while still touching on larger ideas that have fascinated people across generations. Drawing from public interest in space exploration, unexplained phenomena, ancient mysteries, and the possibility of positive extraterrestrial influence, the brand presents those themes through songs intended to invite listeners in rather than push them away.This approach is especially clear in The Space Alien Dance, which is positioned not only as a song, but as an experience. Rather than prescribing a set routine, the concept encourages the audience to create the dance themselves. That open invitation gives the release a playful and participatory quality, reinforcing the company’s message that music can be a shared event as much as a personal one.The Musical composition “Outer Space Mind 4 Humanity” continues that direction with a title that reflects the project’s broader perspective. The music is meant to entertain, but it is also meant to spark thought. Your Invisible World L.L.C. is building its identity around the idea that discussions about UFO sightings, alien interventions, pyramid mathematics, and advanced design do not have to be framed only through fear or fiction. In the company’s view, those subjects can also be approached with wonder, optimism, and a sense of possibility.“So many encounters cannot be simply dismissed as coincidence or fiction,” states Bennie D’Agostino, Writer, Producer and CEO of Your Invisible World L.L.C. “From the design of the pyramids to modern aerodynamics, UFO and past civilization alien descriptions, there must be a supreme intervention and assistance for Mankind.”According to D’Agostino, this statement reflects the deeper philosophy behind the brand. Your Invisible World L.L.C. is not trying to recreate the eerie tone that has shaped so much of the genre in the past. Instead, it is creating music that feels fun, approachable, and imaginative while still rooted in ideas the company believes deserve thoughtful attention. The result is a concept designed to appeal to music enthusiasts, streaming audiences, UFO and space enthusiasts, shoppers, and even educators interested in broader cultural conversations around space and humanity.For more information, please visit https://YourInvisibleWorld.com About Your Invisible World L.L.C.Your Invisible World L.L.C. is a Cleveland, Ohio-based music and creative marketing company founded in 2026. Led by CEO Bennie D’Agostino, the company focuses on the creation, publishing, distribution, and promotion of music associated with the Your Invisible World brand. Its work centers on unique Outer -space related music, uplifting entertainment, audience participation, and positive conversations around space travel, UFO sightings, alien interventions, and humanity’s place in the universe.

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