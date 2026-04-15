Following Sold Out Shows Across the Country, 'The Phil Collins Story,' Announces More Tour Dates for Fall 2026

The Phil Collins Story The Phil Collins Story

The Crowd Favorite Docu-Concert to Hit More than 30 Cities Beginning this September

Due to the tremendous success of the first leg of the tour, we are proud to honor Phil Collins’ legacy by adding 30 more cities to our lineup commencing this fall 2026 with more dates to be announced.” — Gilles Paquin, CEO, Paquin Entertainment Group

TORONTO, CANADA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heels of wrapping a highly successful initial North American spring tour, Paquin Exhibition & Theatrical is pleased to announce The Phil Collins Story will tour the United States again this fall – kicking off in September. The electrifying new docu-concert , celebrating the life, career, and music of Academy Award, Grammy, and Golden Globe–winning artist Phil Collins, received glowing reviews and performed to numerous sold-out crowds during its initial run.“Due to the tremendous success of the first leg of the tour, we are proud to honor Phil Collins’ legacy by adding 30 more cities to our lineup commencing this fall 2026,” said Gilles Paquin, CEO, Paquin Entertainment Group. “Even more dates will be announced in the future, including international touring opportunities.”The Phil Collins Story is more than a show – it’s a full-on celebration of one of music’s greatest icons. The high-energy, hit-packed party takes you on a nostalgic ride from Phil’s chart-topping days with Genesis to the unforgettable solo anthems and even the Oscar-winning magic of his Disney hits. This immersive concert experience brings Phil Collins’ legendary music to life with stunning visuals, dynamic projections, and powerhouse musical talent. It’s a journey through decades of iconic songs, unforgettable moments, and pure feel-good energy.The fall tour welcomes back fan-favorite lead vocalist Seth Eliser. Most recently, Seth performed off-Broadway in the original companies of Beau: The Musical and The Jonathan Larson Project. A versatile performer, his touring credits include The Lightning Thief, The Music Man, and Disney on Classic as a featured Vocal Soloist with the Orchestra of Japan. Select regional credits include Beautiful (Paper Mill Playhouse), Ghost (MTC), Buddy Holly Story, and ONCE. Seth will be joined by the rest of the original band members, including Drummer Jimmy Kowalczyk, Bassist Peter Michaels, Jr., and Miles Ahistrom on Guitar. Also returning is Musical Director Sachio Nang.Rising to fame in the 1980s, Phil Collins became one of the most influential artists of his generation, with songs such as “In the Air Tonight,” “Against All Odds,” “Sussudio,” and “Another Day in Paradise,” helping define his musical legacy.Produced by Paquin Exhibition & Theatrical, the production is written and directed by Dean Elliott, the creative force behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - The Aretha Franklin Experience. The Phil Collins Story is represented by United Artists Agency in the US and Paquin Artists Agency in Canada.The current tour route follows:9/19 Kalispell, MT9/23 Grand Junction, CO9/25 Reno, NV9/26 Las Vegas, NV9/27 Cerritos, CA9/29 Napa, CA10/1 Del Mar, CA10/2 Indio, CA10/3 Fort McDowell, AZ10/5 Colorado Springs, CO10/8 Grand Prairie, TX10/9 Wichita, KS10/13 Gainesville, GA10/14 Richmond, VA10/15 Washington, DC10/16 Lowell, MA10/17 Albany, NY10/18 Plymouth, MA10/20 Utica, NY10/21 Port Chester, NY10/22 Red Bank, NJ10/23 Westbury, NY10/24 Englewood, NJ10/25 Hershey, PA10/28 Wilkes Barre, PA10/29 Torrington, CT10/30 Staten Island, NY10/31 Morgantown, WV11/1 Indianapolis, INFor the full tour schedule and tickets, visit https://www.philcollinsstory.com/ and follow @philcollinsstory on social media.# # #About Paquin Entertainment Group :Paquin Entertainment Group is a full-service arts and entertainment company. Established in 1985, it has evolved into a multi-faceted powerhouse representing world renowned artists, one of a kind immersive experiences, exciting theatrical productions, and global brands. Paquin Entertainment Group’s diverse portfolio includes Paquin Artists Agency, Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical, and Paquin Partnerships. With offices throughout North America, Paquin Entertainment Group continues to expand globally, serving as a catalyst for connection, innovation and inspiration through music, arts, and culture. www.paquinentertainment.com

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