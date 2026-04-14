The Tickle Zombies Brings A Wild And Darkly Comedic Twist To The Zombie Apocalypse

The Tickle Zombies! by D. V. Mullen

D. V. Mullen delivers a fast-paced horror comedy where survival depends on escaping a bizarre and deadly new kind of undead threat.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a refreshingly unconventional take on the zombie genre, D. V. Mullen introduces The Tickle Zombies!, a horror comedy that blends suspense, absurdity, and dark humor into a wildly entertaining survival story. With a unique premise and high-energy pacing, the novel offers readers a thrilling ride through a world turned upside down by an unexpected kind of apocalypse.

The story begins when Christopher, fleeing from a growing horde of unusual zombies, seeks refuge in a bed and breakfast. At first, the guests inside are skeptical of his warnings, unwilling to believe the bizarre nature of the threat outside. That doubt quickly disappears when the zombies arrive, forcing everyone into a desperate fight for survival.

Unlike traditional undead threats, the zombies in this story introduce a strange and unsettling danger that catches both the characters and readers off guard. They don't eat people—they tickle them... tickle them to death! As chaos unfolds, a group of strangers must band together, relying on quick thinking, trust, and humor to navigate a world that no longer follows the rules they understand.

Mullen’s narrative thrives on its balance between tension and comedy, creating moments that are both suspenseful and unexpectedly funny. The story leans into its originality, offering a fresh perspective on a familiar genre while maintaining the core elements that make survival horror compelling.

As the group attempts to escape and reach a distant refugee camp, they face constant danger, unpredictable challenges, and the growing realization that survival may depend as much on teamwork as it does on courage.

The journey becomes not only a physical escape but also a test of resilience and adaptability in the face of the unknown.

The inspiration behind The Tickle Zombies! reflects a desire to push the boundaries of traditional horror storytelling by introducing humor and creativity into high-stakes situations. Mullen crafts a story that invites readers to expect the unexpected, delivering both entertainment and originality.

This book is ideal for fans of horror comedy, especially those who enjoy stories that mix suspense with humor and inventive concepts. Readers who appreciate unconventional takes on the zombie genre will find this novel both engaging and memorable.

D. V. Mullen brings a playful and imaginative voice to the genre, creating a story that stands out for its creativity and energy. His work captures the spirit of adventure and unpredictability, offering readers a unique experience from start to finish.

The book is available at: https://a.co/d/04u8D9Vm

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.