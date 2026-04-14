Justice For Lizzie: Kari Sayers Brings Suspense And Small Town Secrets To The Latest Megan Viets Mystery

Justice for Lizzie by Kari Sayers

The third novel in the Megan Viets series follows an amateur sleuth’s relentless search for the truth after a friend’s death is ruled accidental.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mystery author Kari Sayers returns with another compelling entry in her Megan Viets mystery series with the release of Justice for Lizzie, a suspenseful novel set in a serene resort town hidden deep within the San Bernardino Mountains. Combining atmospheric storytelling, emotional stakes, and a determined heroine, the book offers readers a gripping mystery in which appearances are deceptive and danger lurks beneath the surface.

In Justice for Lizzie, mystery writer and amateur sleuth Megan Viets is drawn into a devastating real-life case when her close friend, Lizzie Khazin, is found dead on her bathroom floor in a horrifying scene. Although the medical examiner rules the death an accidental fall, Megan immediately suspects foul play. Refusing to accept the official explanation, she urges her fiancé, the local sheriff, to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding Lizzie’s death.

As Megan begins asking questions, she discovers that the quiet mountain town holds more secrets than anyone wants to admit. While balancing the demands of single motherhood, she pursues clues that lead her deeper into a troubling investigation. Her search for answers uncovers inconsistencies, hidden motives, and unsettling possibilities that suggest Lizzie’s death may have been far more sinister than it first appeared.

What begins as one woman’s determination to seek justice for a friend soon escalates into a far more dangerous investigation. Megan once again finds herself doing much of the sleuthing on her own, placing herself in increasingly risky situations as she closes in on the truth. As the case grows more complex, the FBI is eventually called in, raising the stakes and confirming that Megan’s instincts may have been right all along.

Sayers continues to develop Megan Viets as a capable, relatable, and resilient protagonist whose intelligence and persistence drive each story forward. In Justice for Lizzie, Megan’s role as both investigator and single mother adds emotional depth to the narrative, making her pursuit of justice all the more compelling. The novel will resonate with readers who enjoy strong female leads, tightly woven mysteries, and suspense set against vivid natural backdrops.

Justice for Lizzie has also been adapted into an independent film of the same title, directed by Hollywood filmmaker Bruce Schwartz, and is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Kari Sayers is the author of the Megan Viets mystery series, known for crafting engaging stories that blend intrigue, character, and setting. Her work appeals to readers who appreciate mysteries rooted in human relationships, emotional tension, and the enduring need to uncover the truth.

The book is available at: https://a.co/d/0gpEMDBj

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