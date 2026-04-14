TRUE CONFESSIONS OF A FORMER PROFESSIONAL BRIDGE PLAYER SHARES A Tale OF SETBACKS, RESILIENCE, AND REDEMPTION

True Confessions Of A Former Professional Bridge Player

After being cheated out of a National Championship early in life, Ron Feldman shares a candid, inspiring story of overcoming personal & professional challenges.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience a powerful life story of resilience and personal transformation that unfolds in True Confessions Of A Former Professional Bridge Player: How Getting Screwed Out Of A National Championship At Tournament Bridge Helped Me Win The Game Of Life by Ron Feldman. Blending memoir with practical insight, the book offers readers a deeply personal look at how adversity can become a turning point toward greater purpose.

While Feldman was denied a National Championship initially under controversial circumstances in the

late 1970’s, rather than allowing the experience to define him negatively, he uses it as a catalyst for reflection and growth. This pivotal event becomes the foundation for a broader exploration of life’s challenges and the lessons they can teach.

The book goes beyond the world of competitive bridge to examine personal, health, and business struggles the author has faced over time. Through honest storytelling, Feldman shares both the difficulties and the solutions he discovered along the way. His approach is direct and practical, offering readers insights that can be applied to their own lives.

Ron Feldman draws inspiration from real life experiences, using his journey to highlight the importance of perseverance, self-awareness, and adaptability. His story demonstrates that setbacks, no matter how significant, can provide valuable opportunities for growth and redirection. By openly discussing his challenges, he aims to help others avoid similar pitfalls and navigate their own paths more effectively.

True Confessions OF A Former Professional Bridge Player is written for readers who appreciate memoirs that combine personal storytelling with meaningful life lessons. It appeals to those interested in overcoming adversity, learning from experience, and finding purpose beyond disappointment. The book offers both inspiration and practical guidance, making it a valuable resource for personal development.

Ron Feldman is an author and former professional bridge player who brings a unique perspective shaped by competition, challenge, and personal growth. His work reflects a commitment to sharing knowledge and helping others learn from real world experiences.

With its honest reflection and empowering message, True Confessions Of A Former Professional Bridge Player stands as a compelling reminder that life’s greatest victories often come from how we respond to its toughest setbacks.

The book is now available here: https://www.professionalbridge.com

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