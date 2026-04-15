Dell Laser Consultants’ Dr. Steven J. Dell Delivers Prestigious Steinert Lecture at ASCRS

Dr. Steven J. Dell (center) alongside Refractive Day Co-Chairs Kendall Donaldson, MD, and Daniel Chang, MD

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dell Laser Consultants founder and medical director Steven J. Dell, MD, was selected to deliver the 9th Annual Steinert Lecture during ASCRS Refractive Day on April 10, 2026. Reserved for surgeons whose contributions have fundamentally shaped the field, the Steinert Lecture is among the most distinguished honors in refractive surgery.

The American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), founded in 1974, is one of the world's foremost organizations advancing the science of anterior segment surgery. Its annual meeting draws thousands of ophthalmologists from across the globe. In introducing Dr. Dell, Refractive Day co-chair Kendall Donaldson, MD, described him as "a defining voice in refractive surgery for three decades."

Dr. Dell's lecture, titled "The Evolution of Refractive Surgery: From Fringe to Forefront," traced the field's transformation from the early days of radial keratotomy to today's advanced LASIK platforms that routinely achieve 20/20 results in the high 90th percentile. He also addressed emerging technologies, including phakic IOLs, KLEx, and Light Adjustable Lenses, as well as the growing acceptance of refractive lens exchange among both surgeons and patients.

Dr. Dell noted that two decades ago, presbyopia-correcting IOLs were largely unknown to the public, toric options were limited, and dry eye was broadly ignored. Today, patients actively seek premium IOL options, toric lenses are mainstream, biometry has advanced considerably, and dry eye is routinely identified and managed. "We've seen this steady progression of the elevation of the bar of what is considered successful cataract surgery," he told attendees.

Dr. Dell offered a candid look at the market forces affecting laser vision correction today. The rise of near-vision digital interfaces, a cultural shift toward eyewear as a fashion accessory, and the anticipated arrival of AI-powered wearable technology are all influencing how patients think about their vision and whether they pursue correction. He also pointed to structural changes in the optometry workforce and economic pressures facing the laser vision correction market as factors worth watching.

He addressed the global myopia epidemic directly: with approximately 50% of the world's population projected to be myopic by 2050, demand for ophthalmic services will remain strong. "This is not evolutionary," Dr. Dell said. "This is adaptive. We did this, or we allowed this to happen."

Despite the headwinds facing laser vision correction volume, Dr. Dell expressed confidence in the field's trajectory. Ophthalmologists today can deliver outcomes that were unimaginable a generation ago, and he pointed to AI-powered patient questionnaires, chatbots, and digital intake tools as practical examples of how practices are improving the patient experience and clarifying visual goals before surgery.

His closing message was direct: listen to patients. Quoting Sir William Osler, he said, "Listen to your patient, he is telling you the diagnosis", then added his own corollary: "Listen to your patient, they are telling you what they want."

Dr. Dell’s selection for the Steinert Lecture reflects the high standard of care provided at Dell Laser Consultants. The practice offers advanced technologies in LASIK, refractive surgery, cataract surgery, and dry eye treatment, often before they are available elsewhere in Austin. To schedule a consultation, visit dellvision.com or call 512-347-0255.

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