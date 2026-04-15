AMMWEC Hosts 'Breaking Bread: A New Dawn for Jews and Muslims' in LA

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) convened a powerful interfaith gathering co-sponsored by Anti Defamation League (ADL) , “Breaking Bread: A New Dawn for Jews and Muslims,” at the Skirball Cultural Center, bringing together Muslim and Jewish leaders to foster understanding, confront antisemitism, and build lasting relationships rooted in shared values.Taking place during the rare convergence of Ramadan, Palm Sunday, and Passover, the event created a meaningful space for reflection, dialogue, and connection among the children of Abraham. Community leaders, faith voices, and advocates came together not only to share a meal, but to engage in a conversation grounded in truth, faith, and responsibility. Anila Ali , President of AMMWEC, highlighted the theological foundation within Islam for respecting and honoring the Jewish people:“God, Allah, is countering anti-Semitism from ever happening, and He is doing it directly in the Quran. Allah says to Prophet Muhammad and the Muslims that I told Moses, peace be upon him, O children of Israel, even before there was Israel, Allah is saying this, O children of Israel, remember my favor which I have bestowed upon you and that I preferred you to the worlds, Surah Baqarah 2:47.”Adding a reformist and intellectual perspective, Loay Al Shareef emphasized the importance of truth within faith traditions and the courage to uphold it:“What we say is not the common, is not the mainstream Muslim belief, but it is the truth. Same thing applies to our Christian friends. Those Christians who stand with Israel are opposed by other Christians who suddenly come with the replacement theory.”He also underscored the shared foundations between faiths, noting that the story of the Torah and the Quran are deeply interconnected.Rabbi Erez Sherman of Sinai Temple focused on the human dimension of interfaith engagement and the importance of building relationships:“Don't lead with facts, but first lead with feeling. Facts matter, as we just heard. Facts matter. But only relationships that are built will allow us to understand that we have to learn the facts. That feeling happens when people meet people.”He also pointed to the urgency of engaging younger generations in this work:“This next generation, we know, and I see some of you out there, are hungry for connection.”The “Breaking Bread” event reinforced AMMWEC’s mission to elevate courageous Muslim voices, strengthen Muslim-Jewish partnerships, and create spaces where difficult conversations can lead to meaningful change. By bringing together faith leaders who are willing to speak with honesty and conviction, AMMWEC continues to build a coalition rooted in peace, pluralism, and shared humanity.To watch the recording of the event, visit this link and subscribe AMMWEC’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/vYAyU-2671Q?si=xjgVseKvNQujw8z- About AMMWEC The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) is a national organization dedicated to empowering Muslim and multifaith women as leaders in the fight against extremism, antisemitism, and injustice. Through interfaith engagement, advocacy, and leadership development, AMMWEC promotes pluralism, peace, and civic responsibility.Bring Breaking Bread to Your Community To host a Breaking Bread event in your city or town, please contact: 📧 Alan Boinus — programs@ammwec.org

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