Celebrate Rhythm City Casino’s 10 Year Anniversary June 12-13, 2026!

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Live It Up at Rhythm City Casino Resort Fine and casual dining, 24-hour Vegas-style gaming, live entertainment and more Visit the only Quad Cities casino fully owned by Iowans. Great for locals and escape artists alike, Rhythm City Casino Resort® is your one stop game shop! Treat yourself with all that we have to offer or pick your favorite form of pampering; gaming, dining, shopping, spa-ing, event hosting and just relaxing in our luxurious hotel rooms are all options for your exquisite visit. Rhythm City Casino Resort® 7077 Elmore Ave, Davenport, IA 52807

Rhythm City Casino Resort®