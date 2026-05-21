Celebrate Rhythm City Casino’s 10 Year Anniversary June 12-13, 2026
Celebrate Rhythm City Casino’s 10 Year Anniversary June 12-13, 2026!DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Release
For Release Immediate
Mo Hyder, GM
563-328-8000
Celebrate Rhythm City Casino’s 10 Year Anniversary June 12-13, 2026
Davenport, IA – Rhythm City Casino Resort®
Join us Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa as we give cheers to 10 exceptional years this anniversary weekend!
Join our open-to-all Anniversary Weekend Drawing on Friday and Saturday from 3 PM – 11 PM to win your share of $100,000 worth of prizes including the 11 PM grand prize of $13,000 cash. Earn Entries all month long using your Resort Club card, and receive 5X Entries on drawing days to increase your chances of winning big.
Pick up your complimentary gift using your Resort Club Card at the Resort Club for our $5K Super Swag Bag Giveaway on Friday and Saturday from 11 AM – 4 PM and 7 PM – 10 PM as 77 guests each day receive up to $500 free slot play in their anniversary swag bag. While supplies lasts.
Enjoy a free concert weekend as Arch Allies takes the Event Center stage on Saturday, June 13 at 8 PM. Doors open at 7:30 PM with free admission and general seating. The incredible nationally touring group, Arch Allies, takes the stage to perform top-tier hits that recreate the arena rock era of the 1970's and 1980's. Known for performing hits from Journey, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Bon Jovi, Boston, Def Leppard and more, they feature high-energy performances with, vocals that emulate original recordings! First come, first serve seating based on availability. Room is subject to capacity.
Finish each celebration night with additional free entertainment in the Rhythm Room located on our casino floor. Doors open at 8:15 PM and the performances run from 8:30 PM – Midnight.*
June 12 | Juniper Street: Experience the fun of Juniper Street as they perform the top hits of classic to contemporary rock music with select country songs.
June 13 | PINK'D: The ultimate tribute to pop/rock icon, P!NK - delivering an electrifying, high-energy performance that brings the hits, the attitude, and the unforgettable experience of P!NK to the stage.
*Rhythm Room Entertainment is subject to change. Must be 21+ to access the Rhythm Room on the Rhythm City casino floor.
Must be 21+ to gamble. Subject to state laws and regulations.
About Rhythm City Casino Resort
Rhythm City Casino Resort, an Elite Casino Resorts property, is located conveniently off of I-74 and I-80 and serves customers from all over the Midwest region. Rhythm City combines a Vegas-inspired casino experience with sports wagering, a 106-room hotel, first-class spa, shopping, a variety of dining options including top floor dining at Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood, live weekend entertainment in the Rhythm Room, and a 1,500-seat event center that hosts national entertainment, meetings and conventions. Visit us at 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA.
Madison Flinn
Rhythm City Casino
+1 563-328-8000
email us here
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