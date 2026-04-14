Maryland Forest Service Offers Safety Rules and Tips for Spring Wildfire Season

April 14, 2026

Each year, the Maryland Forest Service responds to an average of 150 wildfires that burn approximately 3,600 acres of forest, brush, and grasses. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

Maryland’s wildfire season is underway and the Department of Natural Resources urges residents to be prepared and help protect our wildlands.

“Wildfire occurrence is highest in the spring when forest fuels are the driest and weather conditions can quickly spread fires,” said Chris Robertson, Maryland Forest Service State Fire Supervisor. “Ideal conditions for wildfires are warm days with dry forest fuels, low relative humidity, and gusty winds.”

These factors can turn small fires into dangerous incidents that can threaten lives, property, and natural resources. The leading cause of wildfires in Maryland is debris burning or people burning outdoors. This accounts for 36% of the fires that occur in the state, according to Maryland Forest Service data. Other causes include arson, children, and equipment. Lightning is the only natural source of fire ignition, but accounts for less than 5% of fire starts.

Each year, the Maryland Forest Service responds to an average of 150 wildfires that burn approximately 3,600 acres of forest, brush, and grasses. More fire statistics can be found in the department’s annual wildfire reports.

One way to prevent forest fires is to use alternative methods to dispose of outdoor debris such as leaves, sticks, and large branches instead of burning the debris. Alternatives that are safer and more environmentally friendly include composting or mulching of yard waste, leaves, and brush and utilizing larger brush or trees to produce firewood for fireplaces or wood stoves.

If outdoor burning is conducted, it should only be done on low fire danger days and in accordance with all state and local regulations. Department of Natural Resources open air burning regulations must be followed in all counties. Open air regulations apply to activities in and within 200 feet of woodland or activities adjacent to or within an area where flammable materials that could ignite and carry fire to woodland are located. The regulation does not apply within incorporated town limits.

A person may not engage in open air burning unless:

There is a natural or constructed fire break at least 10 feet wide completely around the material to be burned that is free of flammable materials;

Adequate personnel and equipment are present to prevent the fire from escaping;

At least one responsible person remains at the location of the fire until the last spark is out; and

Burning occurs between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight (when the ground is covered with snow there is no time restriction, provided that all other requirements are met).

Residents can check with their local Health Department for regulations and permit requirements before burning.

More information on open air burning is available on the DNR website.