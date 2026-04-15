The House of Pontovi Unveils Art Deco-Inspired Midnight Dining Room at 2026 Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts

House of Pontovi’s Design Division is led by Constance Flanigan, Design Director & Christina Schwarzenegger, Designer

The House of Pontovi’s Design Division is led by Constance Flanigan, Design Director & Christina Schwarzenegger, Designer

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The House of Pontovi proudly announces the design and fabrication of its custom furniture collection for the "Midnight Dining Room" at the 2026 Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts. The space has been reimagined as a sophisticated sanctuary, fusing the home’s Craftsmanheritage with feminine Art Deco elegance. This design celebrates the spirit of "Twin Oaks" as a center for cultural and artistic gatherings, honoring the legacy of original resident and gracious hostess, Clara Baldwin Stocker.The Midnight Garden Dining Room was inspired by Clara Baldwin's love of luxury and her passion for entertaining, envisioned as a welcoming and glamorous gathering space. Illuminating the room is a custom Art-Deco inspired chandelier, which anchors the design and references Mrs. Stocker’s fondness for fine jewelry while casting a warm, ambient glow. Mirrors and subtle accents of gold and silver are layered throughout the space, reflecting light to enhance the room’s richness and depth.The room features a striking hand-laid gold leaf ceiling, which provides a luminous glow and casts warm, cinematic reflections onto the custom burl table below. Antique mirrored and borghese accents further catch the light to create luminous drama and add a historical touch. These refined elements balance the home’s original woodwork on the walls and ceiling, which is preserved and celebrated as a defining architectural feature.Designed for hosting and connection, the custom burl wood table with hints of rosewood and brushed brass serves as the magnificent centerpiece. Its natural swirling patterns are reflected in a polished finish. Sumptuous velvet chairs in champagne tones surround the table with streamlined frames, inviting guests to linger in the spirit of Mrs. Stocker's legendary multi-day gatherings. A custom banquette, upholstered in Midnight Garden velvet, creates a conversation niche for intimate discussions during Clara’s famed parties.The final result is a dining room worthy of Clara Baldwin Stocker's legacy—a timeless gathering place where celestial glamour meets Southern California Craftsman authenticity.About The House of PontoviThe House of Pontovi is a full-service interior design studio with a distinctive edge—the rare abilityto both design complete interiors and fabricate timeless furniture pieces in their own productionfacilities.Contact:House of PontoviConstance Flanigan, Design Director & Christina Schwarzenegger, DesignerEmails: Constance@Pontovi.com | Christina@Pontovi.comPhone: 424-3543-4990Atelier Beverly Hills, CA8811 Alden Drive #14Los Angeles, CA 90048Design & Furniture: https://www.instagram.com/houseofpontovi/ Home: https://pontovihome.com/ Real Estate Advisory: https://www.pontovi.com/real-estate-advisory Stone: http://alturastoneandtile.com Quarry: https://metamarmarble.com/

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