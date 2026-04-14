American Vision Windows Announces Spring Savings with Return of Most Popular Offers

We’re excited to...give families across California the opportunity to improve their homes with real, meaningful savings.” — Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows

CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Vision Windows, California’s leading window replacement company and a 100% employee-owned business, alongside American Vision Baths, today announced their April 2026 home improvement offers, featuring the return of one of their most requested promotions.Designed to help homeowners upgrade their homes with greater value and flexibility, these limited-time offers provide significant savings on windows, doors, and bathroom remodeling projects.Back by Customer Demand: A High-Value Window OfferDue to overwhelming customer response, American Vision Windows is bringing back one of its most popular promotions:- We Pay the Sales Tax + Free Installation on new windows and doorsThis offer is ideal for homeowners looking to maximize savings while upgrading to modern, energy-efficient windows. With installation costs and sales tax covered, customers can significantly reduce the upfront investment required for a full-home window upgrade.“Homeowners have consistently asked for this promotion to return,” said Monica Estrada. “We’re excited to bring it back and give families across California the opportunity to improve their homes with real, meaningful savings.”This promotion is available throughout April and applies to qualifying projects, making it one of the most valuable opportunities of the year for homeowners with aging or inefficient windows.April Bathroom Remodeling Offers from American Vision BathsAmerican Vision Baths is also offering compelling savings this April, focused on safety, accessibility, and modern design.Walk-In Baths- No Interest for 12 MonthsWalk-in baths are a popular choice for homeowners looking to enhance safety and comfort while maintaining independence at home.KOHLER LuxStone Showers- $1,000 Off Reveal by KOHLER Shower Remodel- No Payments and No Interest for 12 MonthsThese premium shower systems offer a sleek, low-maintenance solution designed for durability and everyday comfort.Designed for Long-Term Comfort and ValueBoth divisions focus on helping homeowners improve how their homes function for years to come. Whether upgrading outdated windows or modernizing a bathroom, these improvements are designed to enhance comfort, efficiency, and long-term livability.With many California homes now over 20 years old, these types of upgrades can significantly improve daily comfort while also increasing property value.ICYMI: New Indio Showroom Now OpenIn case you missed it, American Vision recently opened its newest showroom in Indio, expanding its reach in the Coachella Valley.The showroom allows homeowners to explore products in person, including full-size window displays, KOHLER shower systems, and walk-in baths, while connecting with expert design consultants.View the grand opening announcement:Schedule Your Free ConsultationThese April offers are available for a limited time and are scheduled to end on April 30, 2026 (with select bath promotions extending into May).Homeowners are encouraged to schedule a free in-home consultation to take full advantage of these savings.About American Vision WindowsAmerican Vision Windows is California’s largest window replacement company and a 100% employee-owned business. With decades of experience, the company specializes in energy-efficient windows and doors designed to improve comfort, reduce energy costs, and enhance home value.About American Vision BathsAmerican Vision Baths provides high-quality bathroom remodeling solutions, including KOHLER walk-in baths and LuxStone shower systems. With a focus on safety, accessibility, and modern design, the company delivers fast, professional installations for homeowners across California.

Zero Tax + Free Installation Is BACK at American Vision Windows | April Only!

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